3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/28/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Hot starts are kind of Steven Kwan's thing. He flashed a .352 batting average in the first half of last season and is producing a .345 batting average so far this campaign.

That's resulted in the hit machine recording at least two bases in 14 out of 27 games, including eight of his last nine. Can he stay on trend tonight?

A date with Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins should help sustain Kwan's 10-game hit streak.

Ober has surrendered 29 hits and 14 earned runs through 25 innings -- good for a 5.04 ERA. He's given up a .350 BA to lefties and allowed this handedness 1.27 home runs per nine innings and a 52.8% fly-ball rate a season ago.

Kwan, meanwhile, has gone a loud 26-for-79 (.371) at the plate against right-handers, including three doubles and four home runs. Cleveland's leadoff hitter is primed to win this matchup, and it doesn't hurt that Ober typically maintains a low-ish walk rate.

Freddie Freeman has churned out 14 RBIs this season and has recorded one in more starts (9) than not (7).

The lefty is still up to his old ways, going 14-for-41 (.341 BA) with 4 doubles, 4 home runs, and 12 RBIs versus northpaws this season. He's generating a .390 ISO, 204 wRC+, and 42.9% fly-ball rate against this handedness, putting him in line to attack the struggling Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera has been shook for 13 hits and 10 earned runs through 14 2/3 innings. Eight of those runs were delivered by a lefty, the same handedness to which Cabrera coughed up a 1.61 home runs per nine innings in 2024.

Freeman usually bats either third or fourth in LAD's lineup, meaning he's got some of the best base-getters in the biz (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez) hitting before him. Not only is the matchup wonderful, but runners in scoring position should be available for Freeman, too.

Wyatt Langford is having himself a season.

The 23-year-old sports a 15.7% barrel rate, 47.1% fly-ball rate, .344 ISO, and a 215 wRC+. Langford's ISO and wRC+ rank fourth and third among all MLB players who have logged at least 70 plate appearances this season.

He's been sizzling since returning from the injured list last Sunday, going 12-for-23 with three doubles and two home runs. Will he launch one over JP Sears tonight?

Sears has kept his ERA (3.21) down but three home runs through four starts has left him with a 4.36 xFIP. The fly-ball pitcher has allowed a massive 50.6% fly-ball rate to righties but has limited damage via a tame 7.5% HR/FB ratio. The hitter-friendly Globe Life Field could change his luck tonight.

Langford owns the platoon advantage, and the sophomore has scorched lefties with a .313 ISO and 50.6% fly-ball rate since his rookie season. I like his chances to hit one out on Monday.

