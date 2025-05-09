3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 5/9/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Alex Bregman has churned out a .313 ISO, 12.2% barrel rate, 46.3% fly-ball rate, and a 188 wRC+ across the last 30 days of play.

On the year, the right-hander is torching northpaws with a .317 BA, .325 ISO, 50.5% fly-ball rate, and 175 wRC+. He's logged 30 RBIs through 38 games, and we can find his RBI prop at +135 odds for tonight.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Alex Bregman +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bregman will see Michael Lorenzen of the Kansas City Royals. Lorenzen comes in with pretty middle-of-the-road marks, including a 4.23 ERA, 4.33 xERA, 4.39 xFIP, and 19.6% K%.

He has, however, coughed up 2.16 home runs per nine innings on a voluminous 53.8% fly-ball rate to righties. Lorenzen has given up at least one home run in five of seven starts, including a whopping four dingers his last time out. Batting third in Boston's lineup, Bregman has an intriguing outlook for tonight.

Kyle Tucker may not have the perfect matchup tonight, but it's hard to pass down his RBI prop when it comes at +175 odds.

Tucker has logged 31 RBIs this season (sixth-most in MLB). He's recorded at least one in 52.6% of games (20 out of 38) -- up from the 36.4% implied probability on these +175 odds.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Kyle Tucker +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tucker and the Chicago Cubs will take on Clay Holmes of the New York Mets. Holmes shows fabulous marks, including a 2.95 ERA, 2.99 xERA, 3.49 SIERA, and 25.0% K%.

He's the only starter in MLB (minimum 35 IP) who has yet to give up a home run this season. So, yeah, this is a pretty brutal matchup. However, the left-handed Tucker will still get the platoon advantage, and Holmes gives up a 47.5% ground-ball rate to lefties compared to a 57.1% ground-ball rate to righties.

Plus, Holmes has yet to pitch past the sixth inning this season and has made it through six frames just twice, so this Cubs offense will have opportunities to get going later in the game.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been his volatile self this season, owning a 5.92 ERA along with a powerful 26.5% strikeout rate.

His 3.43 xERA suggests he is due for better days, but I think it's best to fade him in tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eduardo Rodriguez Outs Recorded Under 16.5 May 10 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

E-Rod has recorded 16, 15, 19, 16, 20, 12, and 16 outs this season, meaning he's gone under today's line in five out of seven starts. Dating back to last season, Rodriguez has recorded under 16.5 outs in 76.4% of starts (13 out of 17) -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

A date with the Dodgers only hurts his case. LAD ranks second in ISO, third in slugging percentage, fifth in weighted on base average, and fifth in wRC+ versus southpaws. That could stir trouble for E-Rod, who has coughed up a 41.8% fly-ball rate and 1.66 home runs per nine innings this season.

In a tough matchup, I don't see Rodriguez outperforming his typical output. I imagine the Arizona Diamondbacks will be quick to yank the lefty for a righty reliever by the time leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani logs his third at bat, which would usually come by the fifth inning or sooner.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.