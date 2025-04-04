3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/4/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Shohei Ohtani nearly snapped his run streak before hitting a walk-off homer last night. He's now scored a run in all eight games this season and nabbed at least two runs in three of those games. Dating back to last season, he has recorded at least two runs in 25.7% of games -- up from the 18.2% implied probability on these +450 odds.

To Record 2+ Runs To Record 2+ Runs Shohei Ohtani +460 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm good to attack this value since a matchup against Jesus Luzardo awaits. Luzardo posted a 5.00 ERA in 2024. He let up a .357 wOBA, 10.0% walk rate, and 1.59 home runs per nine innings to lefties. Ohtani is skilled at drawing walks and can reach base at a high rate even against lefties. Past him, a righty-heavy Dodgers lineup will enjoy the platoon advantage opposite Luzardo and could help bring Ohtani home.

You could take a different route here and parlay Ohtani To Record A Run and Dodgers Moneyline, which works out to +141 odds. That's an intriguing play considering the stellar Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the bump for LAD.

Batting in the fifth spot for the Kansas City Royals has helped Michael Massey record an RBI in half of his games this season. In his career, he's churned out 42 RBIs across the 72 games in which he bat fifth.

I think we can call on him for such RBI in tonight's matchup against Dean Kremer.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Michael Massey +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kremer posted a 4.49 xERA and 4.33 SIERA a season ago. His 2025 debut was sour and saw him let up five runs in as many innings.

The northpaw coughed up a 43.7% fly-ball rate and 1.64 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters in 2024. The left-handed Massey, meanwhile, managed a 46.0% fly-ball rate and a mere 13.1% strikeout rate versus righties last year.

So far this season, Massey has gone 6-for-18 at the plate with a 52.9% fly-ball rate opposite right-handers. This is a great matchup for him and our MLB projections forecast Massey for the second-most RBIs (0.68) in this game, suggesting there's value with these +195 odds.

Justin Verlander is still a relevant name in 2025.

The 42-year-old has naturally seen his stuff drop in his later years. In 2019 he posted a career-high 35.4% strikeout rate. By 2022, that clip had dropped to a 27.8% K%. And then last year, he managed a less-than-inspiring 18.7% K% in an injury-shortened season.

I'm in no way expecting a Verlander renaissance this year -- we already got that. But he did punch out five batters in as many innings in his Giants debut and will draw a matchup against a strikeout-prone Seattle Mariners group tonight.

The Mariners led MLB in strikeout rate (26.8%) a season ago. The offense has seen similar results this go-around, posting a 27.5% K% through seven games.

Last season, Verlander pitched five games against teams that held a 24.0% K% or higher. He averaged 7.0 strikeouts in this split and punched out over 5.5 batters in all but one game. So, even in a season where Verlander posted career-worst numbers across the board -- including a 5.48 ERA and 4.80 SIERA -- he still managed to strike guys out when the matchup was right.

With -104 odds on the over, we can look for Verlander to take advantage of this soft matchup.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.