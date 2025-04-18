3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/18/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

We'll always welcome the opportunity to back a player at Coors Field opposite a shaky pitcher. That's especially the case with James Wood tonight, and his RBI prop can be found at intriguing +150 odds.

Wood has tallied three doubles, six home runs (tied for fourth-most in MLB), and 14 RBIs through 19 games. He's making contact to the tune of a 21.7% barrel rate, 58.7% hard-hit rate, and .300 ISO.

The lefty will draw a matchup against the right-handed Chase Dollander. Dollander has made just two career starts but gave up four bombs -- three of which were to lefties -- in those 10 2/3 innings. Only one of those starts came at Coors, but that didn't stop him from giving up a seismic 66.7% fly-ball rate and only a 16.7% ground-ball rate to lefties.

Dollander should have a tough time keeping things on the ground against Wood, and the park environment will only help the Wood's case.

Our MLB projections expect Wood to notch 0.86 RBIs tonight.

A date with Andrew Abbott could spell runs for the Baltimore Orioles.

Abbott posted a 4.78 SIERA and 4.91 xFIP in 2024. The lefty coughed up a .230 ISO, 52.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.94 home runs per nine innings to righties a season ago, too. The ultimate damage probably should have been worse as evidenced by his 12.3% HR/FB rate and a higher xERA than ERA.

He's started just one game this season -- a soft date against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Even still, he didn't escape without giving up a home run to a righty and could serve as a launching pad for the O's tonight.

Which righty should we target in Baltimore? My money's on Tyler O'Neill.

O'Neill was a southpaw's biggest fear in 2024. He mashed this handedness with a .313 average, .438 ISO, and 215 wRC+ a season ago. His overall numbers have been down this campaign, but he's still generating a .224 ISO, 140 wRC+, and 60.5% fly-ball rate. He has the fixings to win this matchup.

Cole Ragans has been dealing. He's notched 10+ Ks in three straight games after posting an awesome 29.3% strikeout rate a season ago. Can he hold up in tonight's matchup against the Detroit Tigers?

Detroit has posted middling marks against lefties, including a .221 BA (16th), .293 wOBA (tied for 15th), and 92 wRC+ (14th). More importantly, they are striking out at a 25.7% rate versus this handedness, good for the eighth-highest clip in MLB.

Dating back to last season, Ragans has logged 25 starts against teams that strike out at a 21.5% rate or higher against lefties. In this split, he averaged 7.68 Ks. He notched at least 7 Ks in 20 out of 25 games and exceeded that number in more games (13) than not (12).

Detroit not only strikes out (25.7%) at a much higher rate than that 21.5% baseline, but they did the same thing in 2024 (24.6% vs. LHP). Thus, we can feel good about backing the red-hot Ragans knowing he has an ideal matchup and his velocity numbers are better than ever.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

