3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 7/11/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles

The Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles have been below-average offenses this season, and a lack of production in the first inning has followed as the Marlins are 23rd in YRFI rate (26.1%) while the Orioles are 29th (22.8%). The stage is set for starting pitchers Edward Cabrera and Dean Kremer to post a NRFI.

Baltimore's Kremer doesn't have the most exciting numbers, but a 6.0% walk rate (81st percentile) and 37.0% hard-hit rate (76th percentile) are positives we can get behind. After struggling in the first inning to begin the year, he's since settled down and logged a scoreless first inning in 10 of his last 12 starts. Miami has the third-worst wRC+ (88) and fourth-worst ISO (.133) in the opening inning this year.

Cabrera is enjoying a quality campaign, but his work the first time through the order has been particularly impressive. In that split, the right-hander has posted a 3.10 xFIP, 29.6% strikeout rate, and 5.9% walk rate, helping him pitch a scoreless first inning in 10 of 15 outings. The Orioles have scored the fewest first-inning runs per game this year (0.34), too.

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox's bats have come alive of late, and they're actually up to fourth in YRFI rate (33.7%) this season. Still, I like the chances of this Boston-Tampa Bay Rays matchup recording a NRFI.

The Red Sox will have Hunter Dobbins on the mound, and he comes in with a solid 3.97 xERA that's backed by 70th percentile or better marks in barrel rate (7.0%), walk rate (6.5%), and ground-ball rate (47.1%). Dobbins hasn't allowed an earned run in the first inning in 7 of 10 starts, and Tampa Bay is just 26th in YRFI rate (24.5%).

The Rays have dialed back Drew Rasmussen's workload, but that shouldn't stop him from excelling in his handful of innings. Although he's allowed first-inning runs in back-to-back starts, he's produced a NRFI in 13 of 18 outings and has been stellar the first time through the order with a 3.12 xFIP, 23.6% K rate, 5.0% BB rate, and 53.6% GB rate. Rasmussen actually has an elevated strikeout rate versus left-handed batters (25.6%), which will help him counter the lefties atop Boston's lineup, as well.

Despite the general success of these offenses this season, the pitching ought to come out on top to begin this one.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

With temperatures expected below 70 degrees in San Diego, this Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres contest will be one of the cooler ones on Friday's slate, and that's reflected by a modest 8.0-run total.

Right-hander Ryan Bergert has performed well for the Padres, which includes a scoreless first inning in all five of his starts. The league seems to still be trying to figure him out, too, as he's got a 3.53 xFIP and 28.9% strikeout rate the first time through the order. He's demonstrated some reverse splits thus far with a 24.6% K rate against lefties, which should help him get through the dangerous bats of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Southpaw Ranger Suarez has been nearly perfect in the first inning, recording a NRFI in 11 of his 12 starts. Suarez's 2.57 xERA places him in the 95th percentile this season. He's putting up stellar marks the first time through the order with a 3.37 xFIP, 25.9% strikeout rate, 6.5% walk rate, and 52.8% ground-ball rate. San Diego is in the league's bottom half in YRFI rate (28.0%), as well.

Particularly at these odds, this is an enticing spot for a NRFI wager.

