3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/25/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Richard Fitts is expected to make his sixth start for the Boston Red Sox, and this will be his first start since June 2 against the Los Angeles Angels -- who he will face again on Wednesday. During that June 2 outing versus the Angels, Fitts pitched just one inning while giving up four hits, three homers, and five earned runs.

One of those three homers was hit by Jo Adell, and I'm going right back to the hard-hitting righty in this matchup at home. Besides Los Angeles finally getting to play a game in warmer weather since it's during the day, Fitts is permitting a .368 wOBA, 3.38 HR/9, and 46.7% flyball rate to righties this season (compared to a .261 wOBA, 0.00 HR/9, and 31.8% flyball rate to lefties).

On the season, Adell is producing a .370 wOBA, 139 wRC+, .301 ISO, and 42.9% flyball rate against right-handed pitching when playing at Angel Stadium. Additionally, Adell is tallying a .228 ISO or better and 17.4% barrel rate or better versus Fitts' two primary pitches (slider and four-seam fastball) against right-handed hitters since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Jack Flaherty can still rack up strikeouts when he takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers, but he's giving plenty of loud contact. Across his first 15 starts and 78.1 innings pitched this season, he's ranked in the 32nd percentile in average exit velocity (90.2 MPH), 15th percentile in barrel rate (11.0%), 27th percentile in hard-hit rate (44.0%), and 15th percentile in groundball rate (35.0%).

Flaherty is also coughing up a .328 wOBA, 1.86 HR/9, and 44.3% flyball rate to left-handed batters (compared to a .307 wOBA, 1.59 HR/9, and 46.1% flyball rate to right-handed batters), which puts Nick Kurtz on my radar in the home run market. These odds seem a bit off for a player like Kurtz, who is posting an impressive .387 wOBA, 153 wRC+, and .303 ISO versus right-handed hurlers in his first 41 games.

Although it's a limited sample from Kurtz, the rookie slugger is registering a .480 ISO or better and 23.5% barrel rate or better when seeing two of Flaherty's three primary pitches (four-seam fastball and slider) against left-handed hitters. If Kurtz is unable to do damage while Flaherty is on the bump, the Tigers' bullpen has notched the fourth-worst HR/9 (1.64) and worst barrel rate (11.8%) across the last 14 days.

On the surface, Teoscar Hernandez's .303 wOBA, 93 wRC+, and .193 ISO against righties in 2025 aren't overly impressive, but it's tough to ignore him at these odds versus the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, especially with how he's been hitting the ball recently. Throughout the last 14 days, Hernandez has earned the 6th-highest average exit velocity (95.1 MPH), 9th-best barrel rate (20.7%), and 14th-best hard-hit rate (58.6%) in the league.

At the moment, Chase Dollander is slated to start for the Rockies, and the first-year pitcher is sitting in the 8th percentile in xERA (5.33), 29th percentile in strikeout rate (19.0%), 2nd percentile in barrel rate (14.7%), and 42nd percentile in hard-hit rate (41.8%). Dollander is also allowing a whopping .462 wOBA and 3.38 HR/9 to righties at home, improving Teoscar's case even further.

Since the start of this season, Hernandez is logging a .240 ISO or better and 26.8% barrel rate or better versus Dollander's two primary pitches (four-seam fastball and curveball) against right-handed hitters. In addition to Dollander being a starter we want to target for dingers, Colorado's relievers have contributed the sixth-worst HR/9 (1.35) and seventh-worst barrel rate (8.9%) over the last 30 days of action.

