3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/28/25

Today's Best Home Run Props

In today's 4:10 p.m. ET clash between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, I like Eric Wagaman to go yard.

Wagaman has hit only four homers with a .298 wOBA, but when you pop the hood, things look considerably better. He owns a .346 expected wOBA while ranking in the 83rd percentile in squared-up rate (30.7%) and the 81st percentile in average exit velocity (91.7 MPH). He's really struck it well versus LHP as he's got a 41.9% hard-hit rate with the platoon advantage.

The Marlins' slugger draws an advantageous matchup against southpaw Kyle Hart. Through 21 MLB frames this campaign, Hart has pitched to a 4.63 SIERA and 17.8% K rate while allowing a massive 54.5% fly-ball rate -- which has led to 2.57 home runs per nine innings. Right-handed hitters have mauled him to the tune of a .456 wOBA and 3.60 jacks per nine.

Jordan Walker showed huge power in the minors, but it hasn't quite happened for him yet in The Show. He can tap into some of that power today thanks to a Camden Yards matchup with lefty Cade Povich.

Povich's Statcast profile is filled with blue (read: bad) as he sits in the 6th percentile in expected ERA (5.83), 12th percentile in barrel rate (12.1%) and 17th percentile in average exit velocity (91.0 MPH). Righties have a .358 wOBA and 1.69 homers per nine against Povich.

That should be music to Walker's ears as Walker has produced a 42.4% fly-ball rate versus LHP in his career. Camden Yards will help, too, with it ranking as the fourth-best park for dingers for right-handed batters.

Trevor Williams is throwing today for the Washington Nationals, and that has me interested in Seattle Mariners home run props.

Williams has pitched to a 4.25 SIERA and 18.3% strikeout rate through his first 49 1/3 innings this season. He's allowed 1.52 homers per nine since the start of 2023, and he's had no answer for lefties this season, giving up a .435 wOBA and 2.13 home runs per nine in the split.

Enter Rowdy Tellez, a left-handed masher. Against righties this season, Tellez has posted a 51.3% fly-ball rate and eight taters in 133 plate appearances. His +520 homer odds are appealing in such a friendly matchup.

