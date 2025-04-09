3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/9/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Sutter Health Park -- the temporary home for the Athletics -- has proved to be a launching pad this season. Through five games, teams have combined for 9, 11, 12, 14, and 21 runs at Sutter Health, including a whopping 18 home runs.

Will it be Lawrence Butler's turn this late afternoon?

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Lawrence Butler +460 View more odds in Sportsbook

Randy Vasquez will take the bump for the opposing San Diego Padres. A season ago, he posted a 4.90 xFIP, 5.01 SIERA, 5.94 xERA, and a mere 14.4% strikeout rate. The righty permitted a .365 BA, .539 SLG, and 1.34 home runs per nine to left-handed hitters, too.

Butler heads into Wednesday with a 10.5% barrel rate and 44.7% fly-ball rate. He's hit just one home run this season but tallied 22 dingers through 125 games in 2024. He also produced a .227 ISO and 40.0% fly-ball rate versus righties in 2024.

Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+300) is worth a look, too, but Lawrence at +460 is my favorite bet for this game.

Corbin Carroll is off to a hot start in 2025. He's posted a 20.0% barrel rate, 60.0% hard-hit rate, and .391 ISO through 54 plate appearances and has the matchup to go long for a second straight day.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Corbin Carroll +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dean Kremer coughed up five runs in as many innings in his season debut before letting up eight hits to one strikeout his next time out. He's not in top form right now and has historically struggled against lefties. Last year, he allowed this handedness to hit for a 43.7% fly-ball rate and 1.64 home runs per nine innings.

Carroll managed a 42.3% fly-ball rate a season ago and has already hit four home runs in just 28 at bats against righties this go around.

Bobby Witt Jr. has generated a 55.6% hard-hit rate, 11.1% barrel rate, and only a 16.3% strikeout rate this season. However, it's amounted to just one home run for the MVP candidate.

He's due to go long and could sniff success in a matchup against Joe Ryan.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Bobby Witt Jr. +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ryan is coming off a year where he earned a 2.87 xERA and 3.28 SIERA. He's a great hurler but allows loud contact. Last year, he let up a 47.2% fly-ball rate and 1.24 home runs per nine innings to lefties. This season, he has ceded a 59.3% fly-ball rate through 10 innings and was dinged for two homers his last time out.

Witt, meanwhile, scorched righties for a .276 ISO, .336 BA, 177 wRC+, and a 44.9% fly-ball rate in 2024.

Knowing Witt is likely due for positive regression and has +440 odds on his homer prop, I think it's worthwhile to back Witt in this spot.

