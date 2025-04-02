3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/2/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Yordan Alvarez is off to a miserable start. Landen Roupp presents a good opportunity for Yordan to get on track.

Roupp has some impressive minor-league numbers on his resume, but he didn't do all that well over 50 1/3 MLB frames a year ago, registering a 4.39 SIERA. While Roupp doesn't give up many fly balls (29.6% fly-ball rate in 2024), I'm interested in picking on him mostly due to his lack of strikeouts (21.7% K rate). He really struggled to get Ks against lefties, posting a measly 15.5% strikeout rate in the split.

Alvarez had a .386 wOBA and 50.3% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage in 2024, so he can elevate the ball against anyone. Despite a .167 wOBA so far this season, Alvarez owns a 54.5% fly-ball rate and is capable of opening his 2025 homer account today.

Alec Bohm has pretty good numbers against lefties, and he's got long tater odds in a matchup with southpaw Kyle Freeland.

With the platoon advantage last season, Bohm mashed his way to a 40.8% hard-hit rate and 38.8% fly-ball rate en route to a .347 wOBA.

Freeland dealt in his 2025 debut, but he's been a blah pitcher for a long time. Across 2023 and 2024, he pitched to a 4.92 SIERA and 15.3% strikeout rate. He actually allowed a higher wOBA on the road (.378) last year than he did at Coors (.334) in addition to a higher rate of homers on the road (1.99 per nine innings) than at home (1.48)

Facing a lefty and swinging at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park -- the fifth-best park for homers -- Bohm checks a few boxes, and I'm intrigued by him at these +600 odds.

While +200 is short homer odds, Shohei Ohtani is in a smash spot tonight.

The two-way star has a home date against righty Bryce Elder. In 2024, Elder posted a meh 4.12 SIERA and 20.4% strikeout rate across 49 2/3 innings. He gave up a 39.1% hard-hit rate and 1.45 homers per nine innings. Lefties mauled him to the tune of a .401 wOBA and 1.75 homers per nine.

Enter Ohtani, a lefty bat who put up a massive .462 wOBA, 48.4% hard-hit rate and 43.2% fly-ball rate against right-handers in 2024. At home versus righties, Ohtani launched 18 homers over 232 plate appearances.

This is a pretty great spot for Ohtani to record his third dinger of 2025.

