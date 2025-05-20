3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/20/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Stowers +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon has had a difficult time keeping the ball in the park and actually has the second-highest HR/9 (2.36) among qualified starters. This is result of having mediocre-to-poor marks in strikeout rate (20.7%), ground-ball rate (36.7%), barrel rate (13.2%), and hard-hit rate (42.1%). While he probably won't keep dishing out homers at this high a clip, this isn't a problem that should go away entirely.

That should especially be the case when coming up against hot hitters like the Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers, who's riding a seven-game hit streak and produced a two-dinger performance last week. But the truth is he's been crushing it all season, boasting a 23.6% barrel rate (99th percentile), 52.8% hard-hit rate (91st percentile), and .593 xSLG (95th percentile).

While Stowers does have a poor 29.2% K rate that could catch up to him eventually, Taillon's modest strikeout numbers will help him out on that front. All 10 of the left-handed Stowers' home runs have come off right-handed pitching, as well.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Riley Greene +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

Erick Fedde has allowed 0.52 HR/9 this season, but regression should be coming for the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander.

Over nine starts, Fedde has produced a 5.38 SIERA and 4.93 xERA, so his 3.44 ERA isn't built to last. He isn't getting a ton of punchouts (14.8% K rate) or grounders (41.1% GB rate) and is also giving up a 44.9% hard-hit rate. His 4.7% HR/FB rate is due for significant regression, particularly when we see that his career mark is 14.5%.

Riley Greene is a strong candidate to begin this course correction. Greene comes into Tuesday with a 16.1% barrel rate (91st percentile) and 49.2% hard-hit rate (81st percentile), which has helped him slug 11 dingers and post a .232 ISO. He'll have the platoon advantage against Fedde, and 10 of those 11 bombs have come off righties.

Greene has been dialed in at the plate lately, too, as he's logged at least one hit in eight of the last nine games, and that's included four doubles and three home runs. That's led to a .371 ISO over that span.

The wind will be blowing out around 12 mph to right field at Busch Stadium, which should further assist Greene tonight.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Tyler Soderstrom +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

On a warm night at Sutter Health Park, this matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics is tied for the highest total (10.5) with tonight's game at Coors Field, and the A's specifically boast a 5.86 implied team total.

Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks still tends to suppress hard contact, but it hasn't been enough to prevent him from coughing up 1.51 HR/9, which is the result of a 14.5% strikeout rate, 44.2% fly-ball rate, and 9.3% barrel rate. He's allowed a home run in all but one of his eight starts.

Although just one of his seven home runs allowed have come off lefties, that ought to change quickly. In that split, he's showing a 5.83 xFIP, 10.3% K rate, and 41.8% fly-ball rate, and his 3.6% HR/FB rate isn't sustainable.

Left-handed slugger Tyler Soderstrom has fantastic Statcast metrics pretty much across the board, which includes sitting in the 86th percentile or better in hard-hit rate (52.6%), barrel rate (15.3%), average exit velocity (92.4 mph), and xSLG (.529). One of his lone blemishes is a higher strikeout rate (23.8%), but that's not exactly something we need to concern ourselves with versus the soft-tossing Hendricks.

It should also intrigue us that the Angels' active bullpen has the league's worst marks in HR/9 (1.77), barrel rate (12.7%), hard-hit rate (49.4%), and average exit velocity (92.6 mph).

Soderstrom has 10 dingers this season, and 9 have come off right-handers. On a night where we're expecting a good bit of scoring from the Athletics, the 23-year-old could be in line for another round-tripper.

