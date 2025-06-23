3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 6/23/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

After giving up only two homers across his first nine starts this season, Matthew Liberatore has surrendered at least one dinger in four of his last five outings. During that same five-game span, Liberatore is permitting a .354 BABIP, 1.59 WHIP, 1.90 HR/9, and 45.2% flyball rate to right-handed hitters, paving the way for Seiya Suzuki to have a notable performance at the plate.

Not only is Suzuki coming off a two-homer outing on Sunday, but he is crushing southpaws to the tune of a .464 wOBA, 205 wRC+, and .389 ISO in 2025. Additionally, Suzuki is producing a .250 ISO or better and 9.1% barrel rate or better versus three of Liberatore's four primary pitches against righties (four-seam fastball, changeup, and cutter) since the start of last season.

While Suzuki won't benefit from playing at Wrigley Field on Monday, it will be 90-plus degrees with winds blowing out to left field at Busch Stadium in this matchup. Once Liberatore exits Monday's game, he'll give way to a St. Louis Cardinals bullpen that has the 14th-worst HR/9 (1.26) and 7th-highest HR/FB rate (15.9%) over the last 14 days.

Following a 2024 campaign where he smacked a career-best 20 homers in 451 plate appearances, Jo Adell has already tallied 16 long balls through 243 plate appearances in 2025. On top of that, Adell is logging career-highs in ISO (.256), barrel rate (14.5%), and hard-hit rate (47.2%), making him an enticing target versus Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

When it comes to power, Buehler is registering massive reverse splits this year, coughing up 2.39 HR/9 and a 35.6% flyball rate to righties (compared to 1.38 HR/9 and a 32.4% flyball rate to lefties). Adell also happens to be a hitter who has slightly reverse splits, sporting a .340 wOBA, 117 wRC+, and .239 ISO versus right-handed pitching (compared to a .326 wOBA, 108 wRC+, and .326 ISO versus left-handed pitching).

In addition to Adell's solid numbers against right-handed pitchers, he enjoys playing at Angel Stadium, earning a .372 wOBA, 138 wRC+, and .303 ISO at home, while he's recorded a .309 wOBA, 97 wRC+, and .217 ISO on the road this season. The form is also in a great place for Adell, as the hard-hitting righty has posted the 17th-best ISO (.348), 23rd-best barrel rate (18.8%), 7th-highest flyball rate (61.3%), and 4th-most homers (5) across the last 30 days of action.

Aside from the revenge-game narrative, James Wood is set up pretty well to send a baseball into orbit against the San Diego Padres on Monday. For starters, Stephen Kolek is set to make his 10th start for the Padres, and the 28-year-old righty is in the 26th percentile in xERA (4.52), 3rd percentile in average exit velocity (92.1 MPH), 13th percentile in strikeout rate (16.7%), and 4th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.3%).

Just to improve Wood's case even further, Kolek is allowing a .384 wOBA and 1.88 HR/9 to left-handed sluggers this year (compared to a .222 wOBA and 0.00 HR/9 to right-handed sluggers). Meanwhile, Wood is amid a breakout campaign in 2025, producing a stellar .418 wOBA, 171 wRC+, and .307 ISO against right-handed hurlers.

Over the last 14 days, Wood has achieved the 14th-best ISO (.360), 10th-best barrel rate (21.1%), and 4th-most homers (5) in baseball. Along with 10 of Wood's last 14 batted balls that have been put in playing clocking in at 97-plus MPH, 8 of the last 13 batted balls that have been put in play for Kolek have traveled at 95-plus MPH.

