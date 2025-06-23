FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for NRFI/YRFI Wager Today 6/23/25

The MLB is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Monday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on an “NRFI/YRFI” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 23rd, 2025!

There are nine MLB games to consider for this boost, including a Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals clash at 7:45pm ET. Tonight's series-opener is the first of 13 regular season meetings scheduled between the division rivals. The Cubs enter Monday 4.5 games up on the third-place Cardinals.

Full Cubs-Cardinals NRFI odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on an "NRFI/YRFI" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 23rd, 2025.

Eligible markets can be found under the "NRFI/YRFI" tab on the MLB Home Page.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 6/23/25

Here are the MLB games being played on June 23rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Rangers at Orioles -1.5 (+150) +110 -130 9.5 Yankees at Reds +1.5 (-144) -124 +106 10 Braves at Mets +1.5 (-146) -136 +116 8.5 Diamondbacks at White Sox +1.5 (-134) -142 +120 9 Pirates at Brewers -1.5 (+114) +152 -180 8.5 Mariners at Twins +1.5 (-150) -126 +108 8.5 Cubs at Cardinals +1.5 (-170) -108 -108 9 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 9:30 PM ET on June 23rd, 2025.

