3 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 4/26/25

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs

It's a tough matchup for Jesus Luzardo to pile up Ks today.

There's a bit of concern that the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs' low game total (7.0) could lead to a longer game outing for Luzardo, but the Cubbies just don't whiff against lefties. They've got the league's second-lowest strikeout rate (17.6%) against them so far.

Luzardo's slightly outperformed his 14.1% swinging-strike rate to post 10.7 K/9 thus far, too.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 5.0 strikeouts in 5.51 median innings for Luzardo on Saturday. We'd have expected to see closer to -160 on this line.

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

How about a rare two-game weekend set in "The Land"? The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians had a rare Friday off yesterday.

I like the BoSox to win the opener. They've got an improving Walker Buehler toeing the slab. Buehler's 3.57 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is much better than his actual (4.23) at the moment, which is a product of an elevated groundball rate (47.2%) and low hard-contact rate (32.9%). He's also reduced his BB% to just 7.0%.

Cleveland counters with an MLB debut for Doug Nikhazy, who had a 4.42 xFIP in the minors last season.

Considering Boston (.726 team OPS against RHP) has been a bit ahead of the Guards (.702) as an offense in this split, I'll take the known commodity as a slight 'dog.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki's growing pains have been real.

Sasaki's 5.83 SIERA has featured a mediocre flyball (37.0%) and poor hard-hit (44.4%) rate allowed, but he's been a bit fortunate to allow just 0.92 HR/9 despite home games at MLB's third-friendliest venue for home runs -- like the one tonight.

There are several Los Angeles Dodgers short for a bomb, but how about old man Andrew McCutchen in a throwback season for the Pittsburgh Pirates at this stage? McCutchen has posted a .740 OPS, .178 ISO, 47.1% hard-hit rate, and 38.2% flyball rate against righties thus far.

Our projections expect 0.25 home runs from McCutchen, who is projected to hit third, on Saturday. That would imply odds closer to +352 odds for a bomb if correct.

