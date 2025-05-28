3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 5/28/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals are at hitter-friendly Camden Yards versus Cade Povich, and that sets them up for a good day offensively.

Povich has really struggled in 2025. He's in the 6th percentile in expected ERA (5.83) and the 10th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.2%). There's nothing in his profile that should scare us, and he's been especially bad at home, giving up a .391 wOBA and 2.78 home runs per nine innings in the split.

Camden Yards has been the most offense-friendly park in baseball this year and is also first in home run factor. That's obviously a big plus for this bet.

Once Povich is out of the game, the Cards can keep it going against a Baltimore Orioles bullpen that checks in at 20th in xFIP (4.15).

Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals

Hunter Greene and Noah Cameron are taking the mound today in Kansas City, and that pushes me toward the under.

Greene has been electric this season, pitching to a 2.72 SIERA and 32.6% K rate with a sparkling 16.3% swinging-strike rate. While he logged only four innings in his return from injury last time out, Greene got up to 83 pitches in that outing, so he should be close to a full workload today.

Cameron's first 19 1/3 MLB frames have been promising as he's showing an 11.2% swinging-strike rate and 23.5% hard-hit rate. The lefty was dominant in 32 2/3 Triple-A innings prior to getting the call, racking up a 14.3% swinging-strike rate and 51.9% ground-ball rate.

Neither of these offenses are all that good. The Cincinnati Reds have mustered just a .292 wOBA (15th) against southpaws while the Kansas City Royals have a measly .297 wOBA (26th) versus RHP.

My biggest worry with this bet is the Reds' bullpen, a group that ranks 23rd in xFIP (4.37). But I'm hoping each starter does well enough that we have some wiggle room once the 'pens are involved, and with Greene another outing removed from injury, he should be able to get deep into the game. Greene's outs recorded prop line is 17.5 with -192 odds on the over.

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

Matt Boyd is facing the Colorado Rockies. That makes this a wee bit scary, but I think there are a few reasons to be on the under.

The biggest factor, in my eyes, is that the Chicago Cubs' bullpen has had it easy so far this week. Through this first two games of this series, the Cubs' relievers have had to get just nine and eight outs as Chicago's starters have gone at least six frames in each game. With a bullpen that hasn't been overworked lately. Chicago might have a little quicker hook than usual for Boyd.

I think there's also a chance Boyd amasses quite a few strikeouts today as he's listed at -178 to get 7+ Ks. That can work in our favor as high-strikeout games usually require a lot of pitches. The Cubs have kept Boyd on a pretty strict pitch limit, with Boyd throwing between 92 and 94 pitches in four straight outings.

Our MLB player projections have Boyd going 5.4 innings today. It's a tough bet to stomach, but the under is where I land.

