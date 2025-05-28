2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Mystics on Wednesday 5/28/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Mystics

Caitlin Clark enjoyed a hot start to the regular season, becoming the frontrunner to win WNBA MVP. However, she suffered a quadriceps injury that will keep her out for a couple of weeks. Clark now holds the second-shortest odds to win WNBA MVP (+500).

This will be the Fever's first game without Clark. Indiana is favored by only four points against one of the league's worst teams -- the Mystics. A drop in play should be expected, but what does this mean for tonight's top bets?

Even with Clark attempting 8.8 three-pointers per game, Indiana still takes the fourth-fewest three-point shots per game. Most of the Fever's scoring comes from around the rim with the most points in the paint, and it's by a wide margin as they log 47.0 compared to the second-most at 40.5.

However, Washington cedes the fewest points in the paint per game. Missing Clark's 19.0 points per game (PPG) while facing a stingy interior defense could be enough to lead to a frustrating night.

Additionally, the Mystics have the fourth-worst offensive rating while the Fever feature the third-best offensive rating. Washington's offense doesn't yield much confidence, sitting in the bottom five of points in the paint per game and three-point attempts per contest.

As mentioned, the Fever already lean on attacking the paint. This should be even more of the case with their leading three-point shooter absent.

Natasha Howard (13.3 PPG) has taken 73.9% of her shots within eight feet of the rim. RotoWire has Howard projected for 14.6 points. We should expect an increase in usage, and Howard's shot chart goes right along with Indiana's strength of stacking points in the paint.

Howard has a good chance of getting consistent matchups against the Mystics' Kiki Iriafen, too, who has the worst defensive rating in Washington's frontcourt by a wide margin at 102.6.

When logging at least 29 minutes, Howard has reached 15 points in two of three games. The minutes should certainly be there tonight. Give me Howard for over 14.5 points.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 27th through May 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.