3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Wednesday 3/19/25

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs gave us an appetizer on Tuesday morning with the Dodgers winning 4-1 in the season opener.

Wednesday is the main course.

We get to watch Roki Sasaki make his MLB debut as he will start for the Dodgers. Sasaki's spring training highlights have bent brains, and now we get to watch him in real action.

Giddy up.

Which bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds for Game 2 of the Tokyo Series? I'm going to run through where I'm seeing value below. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB DFS projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers vs. Cubs in the Tokyo Series

After a low-scoring opener, I think we could see the bats wake up on Wednesday.

Part of that is due to the two offenses. The Dodgers will face lefty Justin Steele. Their active roster had a 127 wRC+ against lefties last year, a number high enough to still be a standout even after we adjust it down for the absence of Mookie Betts. The Cubs' new-look lineup was good against righties, too, checking in with a 113 wRC+.

The Tokyo Dome has -- in general -- graded out as a slightly below-average park for runs, according to Baseball Savant, not a place where we need to dramatically alter run-scoring expectations. My model has this total at 8.34 runs. That means the edge here isn't huge with the over at -122, but it's enough for me to pull the trigger.

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Under Mar 19 10:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As pumped as I am to watch Sasaki, I don't think we'll get to watch him for long. That's what puts me on the under.

In his two official spring training starts, Sasaki threw just 46 and 41 pitches, respectively. That number should increase, but Dave Roberts held Yoshinobu Yamamoto to just 72 pitches in the opener. I'd expect closer to 60 out of Sasaki here.

With that as the baseline, I have Sasaki projected for 4.16 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gone under 4.5 strikeouts 57.0% of the time, a good bit above the market's implied rate. We can still have fun without strikeouts, and I'm hoping that's what we get out of Sasaki in his debut.

Justin Steele - Strikeouts Justin Steele Under Mar 19 10:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My projection for Steele is even a bit lower than Sasaki's, funneling me toward another under.

Steele maxed out at 62 pitches in the spring. Shota Imanaga was yanked after 69 last night, a bit below expectations for me. Thus, I'm pinning Steele for 75 this time out, which would still be a big leap from the spring.

Steele's baseline isn't that of a huge strikeout guy. He finished last year with a mark of 24.3%, right in line with his mark of 24.6% the previous two seasons. He's now pitching in a unique environment and facing a Dodgers lineup that had a 19.6% strikeout rate against lefties for the season.

Even after bumping that due to Betts' absence, I've still got Steele projected at 3.77 strikeouts. That's enough of a gap between the market for me to feel comfortable laying the -130 price.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.