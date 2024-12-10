3 Best College Basketball Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 12/10/24

College basketball is back, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Picks

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

College basketball has a new No. 1 team this week, the Tennessee Volunteers. During a ridiculous start from the SEC as a whole -- five teams in the top 10 of the AP Poll -- Tennessee has been the cream of the crop with a perfect 8-0 record. The Vols rank as Bart Torvik's 4th-best team but still carry the 10th-shortest odds to win the national championship (+2000).

Tennessee's non-conference schedule has been quite underwhelming thus far, which included unranked squads in Louisville, Virginia, and Syracuse. Its best win by a landslide was a 77-62 victory over then-No. 13 Baylor, but the Bears are now unranked, as well. That meh non-conference schedule keeps chugging on Tuesday with the Volunteers playing the Miami Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Miami is 3-6 while going 2-7 against the spread (ATS); it has lost six straight, including three games to mid-major squads (Drake, VCU, and Charleston Southern). It's safe to say UT should cruise yet again -- hence the 14.5-point spread. Bart Torvik's adjusted rankings express the same sentiment with Tennessee ranked 4th while the Canes are 88th. Bart Torvik's projections have the Vols by only 13 points, though.

Since Monday afternoon, this spread has dropped from 16.5 to 14.5. We've seen movement in Miami's favor likely due to its offense. While the Hurricanes rank 232nd in adjusted defensive efficiency, they are 16th in adjusted offense. They love to shoot the three-ball, attempting 25.6 shots per game (top 26%) while sitting in the top 25% of shot distribution from three.

Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Tennessee boasts a daunting defense, ranking third in adjusted rankings while giving up only 56.6 points per game (top 1%) and a 41.9% effective field goal percentage (top 5%). However, the Canes are excelling in the ideal areas to put up some points. Going back to the three-ball, the Vols give up 26.5 three-point shots per game (bottom 13%) and a 47.9% shot distribution from three (bottom 6%).

Last season, UT finished 31st in adjusted offensive rankings and currently sit 10th in the category. If this continues, this could finally unlock the Volunteers' national title hopes.

We've already mentioned Miami's putrid defense, and the unit is average at defending the rim, sitting in the top 43% of shot distribution allowed around the rim. Meanwhile, Tennessee loves to hammer the paint, sporting a 43.8% shot distribution on close twos (top 16%).

Each offense has enough advantages to push this total to the over. numberFire's college basketball projections have the total at about 150 points, giving the over a 61.8% likelihood. The current -110 odds holds only a 52.4% implied probability.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers entered the season with high hopes after landing two top-three 247 Sports recruits in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. The Scarlet Knights have flashed high potential at times, including a close five-point loss against No. 7 Alabama as 11.5-point 'dogs.

However, Rutgers comes off a deflating 14-point loss against Ohio State. Despite losing three straight games while going 1-4 over the last five, the Knights are still favored by 3.5 against Penn State. Bart Torvik's projections have Rutgers by only one point, giving value to the Nittany Lions moneyline.

Moneyline Penn State More odds in Sportsbook

This checks out with the matchup, as well. PSU (39th) is actually almost 20 spots higher than Rutgers (58th) in Bart Torvik's adjusted rankings. The Knights are 82nd in adjusted defensive rankings and sit in the bottom 47% of effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed.

The Nittany Lions have been one of the most efficient offenses in America, sporting a 58.9 eFG% (top 3%), 59.9% two-point percentage (top 4%), and 38.2% three-point percentage (top 11%).

Not only can Penn State take advantage of an underwhelming defense, it could dominate the boards, as well. Rutgers is in the bottom 46% of defensive and offensive rebounding percentages. Meanwhile, the Lions are in the top 26% of each department.

Between the favorable matchups and the projections pointing to a tight game, give me the underdog to pull off the upset.

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Perhaps tonight's top matchup is a non-conference meeting between Michigan and Arkansas in Madison Square Garden.

The Wolverines are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning seven straight while going 5-2 ATS. Michigan has vaulted up to No. 14 in the rankings, and their opponent -- Arkansas -- has fallen to 41st in Bart Torvik. The Razorbacks are still struggling to find their identity, carrying a 1-5 record ATS over their previous six.

Arkansas' strength has been on defense, with the 21st-best mark in adjusted rankings. However, the Wolverines' offense is dangerous right now. Their two-man game in the frontcourt between Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin has been a buzzsaw.

Michigan Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Razorbacks' frontcourt will likely be undersized as Adou Thiero stands at 6-foot-8, and he will be going up against the 7-foot Wolf. Plus, Thiero has Arkansas' third-lowest Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (1.51), via EvanMiya.

Slowing the Wolverines' three-point attack will likely be a challenge, too, as the Razorbacks are in the bottom 14% of three-point shot distribution allowed. Michigan is in the top 26% for the highest three-point shot distribution, adding to its potential for plenty of points.

In line with Michigan's 79.8 PPG average, look for the Wolverines to go over 75.5 points tonight.

