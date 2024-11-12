3 Best College Basketball Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 11/12/24

College basketball is back, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Picks

Kansas vs. Michigan State

The Champions Classic opens at 6:30 p.m. ET with a showdown between Kansas and Michigan State, and there are a few reasons I'm backing the under.

Michigan State should have a lot to do with how this game plays out. MSU currently ranks 246th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and is 11th in adjusted defense. While they're not bad offensively (48th in adjusted offense), the Spartans look like a team that prefers to grind it out and play excellent defense.

Of course, we're only two games into the campaign, so we can't make many strong conclusions about what Sparty is, especially since they've faced Niagara and Monmouth. Plus, they'll see a very strong offense today as the Jayhawks sit fifth in adjusted offense.

But Kansas isn't a fast-paced side, either, checking in 93rd in adjusted tempo.

Bart Torvik projects there to be 148 points in this game. I fall in line with that as defense and a slower pace may win out in this blueblood clash.

South Alabama at Mississippi

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard has proven to be a quality defensive coach. That didn't translate in his first season at Ole Miss as -- despite a solid 20-win campaign -- the Rebels finished 141st in adjusted defense in 2023-24.

The Rebels are starting to look more like a typical Beard defense so far this season, and that can continue tonight against South Alabama.

Through two games, Mississippi has permitted 64 and 60 points in games against Long Island and Grambling State. As a result, Ole Miss has jumped to 88th in adjusted defense, and I think they'll keep climbing up the charts.

South Alabama should have a tough time offensively tonight. They've netted exactly 70 points in each of their first two games, but they played Nicholls and Central Michigan. The Rebels will be a sizable step up in competition. South Alabama enters this one ranked 206th in adjusted offense.

Another factor pointing toward a South Alabama under is pace. South Alabama is 291st in adjusted tempo while Ole Miss is 209th.

I am expecting a slow-paced game where South Alabama struggles against an improving Ole Miss D.

Kentucky vs. Duke

When Kentucky and Duke meet up in the nightcap of the Champions Classic, I think Duke's offense can have a big night. I'm specifically looking at Caleb Foster's made threes prop.

Kentucky is playing fast under new coach Mark Pope, ranking 25th in adjusted tempo. They've been OK defensively, slotting in 56th in adjusted defense, but they're allowing a good amount of three-point tries, with a 42.6% three-point attempt rate. Duke can take advantage from deep as they own a 50.0% three-point attempt rate thus far, the 40th-highest mark.

Foster has gone 1-for-3 from beyond the arc in each of Duke's first two games. However, despite starting both contests, he's played an average of only 23.5 minutes per night as Duke has picked up two blowout wins. Foster should get more run tonight, and he shot 40.0% from three a season ago.

In what should be an up-and-down game against a Kentucky defense that surrenders a decent amount of threes, Foster to make two triples is an appealing bet at these +164 odds.

