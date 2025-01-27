3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 1/27/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Penn State at Michigan

Following a 27-point beatdown at the hands of Purdue over the weekend, Michigan returns home to take on Penn State tonight. Considering the Nittany Lions' lackluster 3-6 conference record and -5.1 Big Ten net rating, the Wolverines are in a prime bounce-back spot.

As such, we can consider targeting Michigan -8.5 here.

Despite their suboptimal results last time out, the Wolverines remain one of the top teams in the Big Ten. They boast the conference's third-best record (6-2) and fifth-best net rating (+4.3) even with the Purdue game weighing down their numbers.

For the season, Michigan ranks 15th nationally in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric. That's carried over into conference play where they're averaging the fifth-most points per game while showing the fourth-highest eFG% (54.8%).

That's no dice for Penn State -- not with how they've previously matched up with high-powered offenses. The Nittany Lions have gone 1-5 against top-50 offenses this season, losing by an average of 7.2 points per game. Two of those offenses also ranked top 50 in adjusted tempo; in those games, Penn State lost by an average of 20 points.

The Wolverines are 48th nationally in adjusted tempo, and that's helped them pour it on against the non-elite defenses they've faced. In six games against Power Conference teams outside the top 50 for adjusted defense, Michigan is 4-2 with a +6.2 average point differential. Both losses came away from their home venue while three of their four wins in that split came by double-digit points.

With Bart Torvik's model projecting Michigan to win by 12.2, I'm happy to get the Wolverines at -8.5, especially given how well their offense has played in softer matchups.

NC State at Duke

The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils will put their undefeated ACC record to the test when NC State comes to town. Duke is a heavy favorite tonight, but I'd rather get exposure to the Blue Devils via the prop market.

Cooper Flagg over 32.5 points, rebounds and assists (PRA) stands out given the matchup.

Flagg is averaging just 31.6 PRA on the season, although that's inched up to 34.7 in conference play. Through nine ACC games, Flagg has gone over 32.5 PRA seven times.

NC State won't be a cakewalk matchup, but the Wolfpack aren't a side we should steer away from. They're just 2-6 in ACC action and are below-average in conference defensive rating.

NC State sports the conference's fifth-best scoring defense as they allow a mere 69.5 points per game to ACC foes. But that's more thanks to a slow pace than any defensive prowess. The Wolfpack are 332nd nationally in adjusted tempo, and they trail only Virginia in terms of slowest average pace in the conference.

Typically, a slower-paced opponent isn't the best spot for the prop market. But Duke has a top-10 offense by KenPom's numbers, and they've had little trouble scoring against the snails on their schedule. The Blue Devils have faced two teams in the bottom 100 for adjusted pace; they're averaging 87 points per game in such contests.

Flagg has spearheaded that production. He went for 55 PRA and 33 PRA in those two outings, and he's actually been more productive against slower-paced teams. Across nine games versus Power Conference teams outside the top 100 in adjusted tempo, Flagg is averaging 34.8 PRA. He went over 32.5 PRA in seven of those nine contests.

That should give us confidence in his ability to rack up counting stats tonight, even if NC State tries to muddy it up and slow down the pace. Given how productive Flagg has been in ACC play and with tonight's game at Cameroon Indoor -- where Flagg's posted 37 PRA per game versus Power Conference foes -- this looks like another quality spot to target Flagg in the prop market.

Iowa State at Arizona

Two of the Big 12's best square off in Tempe tonight when Iowa State takes on Arizona. Both sides sit at 7-2 through nine conference games, so this matchup could have serious implications for the Big 12 title race.

With that in mind, I'm expecting both offenses to come out firing and push this game over 151.5 points.

Entering Monday, Iowa State and Arizona ranked 10th and 16th, respectively, in adjusted offense. That's carried over into Big 12 play as they're the top two scoring offenses in the conference. They're both top 100 in adjusted tempo, leading to more than their fair share of high-scoring games -- even with both sporting strong defensive metrics. Cyclones' Big 12 games have averaged 148.6 total points; Wildcats' games have averaged 150.4.

We've seen both sides turn up when facing other top offenses, too. Iowa State's seven games against top-50 offenses have averaged 155.1 points per game while Arizona's five such games have averaged 149.8.

But where they've really provided fireworks is when matched up with other fast-paced teams. Against top-100 tempo teams, both Iowa State's and Arizona's games have averaged north of 165 total points.

This game being played at Arizona doesn't hurt, either. Against Power Conference teams, the Wildcats are averaging 78.4 points per game at home. On the road versus Power Conference teams, Iowa State is averaging 77.2 points per game.

Both KenPom and Bart Torvik project this game to finish with at least 155 total points, further bolstering my lean toward the over.

