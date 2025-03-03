3 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/4/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the Round of 16.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Tuesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Aston Villa at Club Brugge (3 p.m. ET)

Club Brugge have been very impressive in this year's Champions League. They bested Atalanta 5-2 across two legs in the playoff round to get to this point, and I like their chances of getting at least a tie in Tuesday's home clash with Villa.

It's hard to overstate how impressive Brugge were against Atalanta. After winning the opening match 2-1 at home, Brugge went to Atalanta and grabbed a 3-1 victory.

It's a continuation of Brugge's excellent UCL form as they've been beaten just once over their past seven matches in the competition. They've been particularly tough to beat at home. Over their past four home UCL matches, they've drawn with Juventus while winning against Villa, Sporting, and Atalanta.

Yes, Brugge picked up a 1-0 home win over this same Villa side in the league phase, and it was a match Brugge deserved to win as they took the expected goals (xG) battle 1.4-0.4.

Villa's recent form has been just meh as Unai Emery's side have won only four times over their last 11 matches in all competitions. They've lost three straight away matches in the Premier League.

I think you can make a case for backing Brugge's moneyline (+195) with them being slight home underdogs. But with Villa's new-look attack starting to gel, I'm going to play it safe and take Club Brugge to win or draw at -190.

Atletico Madrid at Real Madrid (3 p.m. ET)

This is going to be great.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid have a lengthy history of being a miserable side to play against in the Champions League knockout rounds. They also have a sizable track record of not being able to beat Real Madrid in this competition. This should be an amazing tie.

Simeone's Atleti have long been masters of the dark arts, and I'm expecting them to do everything in their power to unsettle Real Madrid's talented attack. They'll also want to ensure that they're not in any kind of a big hole for the home second leg at the Metropolitano. That likely means Atleti are going to specialize in physical defending and extracurricular activity -- trademarks of Simeone's teams in these kinds of matches.

But it's not just intangibles that have me feeling good about this match being a low-scoring affair; Atleti are elite defensively. In La Liga, Atletico have given up just 16 goals through 28 matches, including eight goals in 14 away fixtures.

They've played Real Madrid twice in the league, and both matches ended in a 1-1 draw. Of the four goals scored across the two matches, one was a penalty and one came in a sequence following a free kick, meaning the teams combined for just two open-play goals.

I think we'll see a similar type of match on Tuesday, and I am expecting a tight, tense clash.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.