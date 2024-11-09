3 Best Bets and Player Props for Eagles at Cowboys, Week 10

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Eagles at Cowboys Betting Picks

This total has risen during the week as A.J. Brown's outlook has improved. But even at 43.5, I still think there's value in the over.

That's mostly due to the matchup between the Eagles' offense and the Cowboys' defense. With Daron Bland out and Micah Parsons still getting in no full practices, we can lean on the full-season numbers. There, we can see that the Cowboys are 30th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings while the Eagles' offense is 10th. That alone boosts this total quite a bit.

But Cooper Rush is also at least a competent backup. When he filled in for Dak Prescott back in 2022, his efficiency was below league average but still fine enough for his role. Although the supporting cast is worse now, we can still expect something out of the Cowboys' offense.

As a result, my model has this total closer to 47 than 44, and we get a win on 44, which is a key number. Thus, I'm fine taking the over still despite the upward movement.

Jalen Hurts is apparently dealing with an ankle injury, which does hurt the appeal here a bit. But after his full practice Friday, I still think we can turn here once again.

Hurts has played 25 regular-season games since the start of last year. He has had a rushing touchdown in 16 of those (64.0%). That rate is still 62.5% this year despite the loss of Jason Kelce in the middle.

The implied odds here are just 51.2%, and with offensive expectations for the Eagles so high, it's hard to ignore that gap.

The team did have some unsuccessful tush push attempts last week, and maybe that eventually dissuades them from pushing the easy button. But I need more evidence of that before I stop turning Hurts' way when the market is this forgiving.

Even with Ezekiel Elliott likely active this week, I think the Cowboys will have a hard time turning back to a full-blown committee after Rico Dowdle's showing last week.

In that one, Dowdle played 71.6% of the snaps, per Next Gen Stats, and turned 12 carries and 6 targets into 107 yards from scrimmage. Yes, Elliott was inactive, but Dowdle took advantage and likely earned more trust from the coaching staff.

Even with Elliott active in Week 5, Dowdle also easily cleared this mark. He had 20 carries and 2 targets for 114 yards from scrimmage there.

The gap between Dowdle and Elliott was widening even before Elliott's discipline. I don't think we see them reverse course on that now.

Should the Cowboys fall behind, Dowdle would be the guy on the field to soak up targets, which is why I prefer to go to this market, safeguarding us even if the offense does struggle without Prescott.

