3 Best Bets and Player Props for Eagles at Bengals, Week 8

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Cincinnati Bengals? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Eagles at Bengals Betting Picks

Alternate Total Points Over (59.5) Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With a (justifiably) high total, tight spread, and low wind speeds, this game has the ingredients you want for a shootout.

My model pegs this total at 47.9 with the Bengals favored by 2.8 points. That puts me in line with the market in general, but it also implies both teams score at least 22.3 points. With the NFL's new kickoff rules making post-kickoff field position more favorable, we can see a cascading effect where points lead to more points.

In the time I've been running my NFL totals model, I've had 48 games with a total roughly in this range. Of those, 27.1% have topped 59.5 points, and the implied odds here are 22.2%. Thus, I'd rather shoot for the sky than settle for the baseline total, which is in line with my numbers.

This likely feels like a short number for a guy who has split his own backfield for most of the season. But Chase Brown's red-zone role is underrated.

As noted in this week's fantasy football usage report, Brown has played 63.0% of the team's red-zone snaps the past 4 games, including all 7 snaps the past 2. Those are the two games where Brown has out-snapped Zack Moss straight up, which is noteworthy given Brown's red-zone role even before that.

Other props for Brown are certainly in play here, given the increase in snaps. But with his role seemingly spiking near the end zone, I think this is the best route to buying in on Brown.

I don't always find one touchdown bet I like in a game, much less two. But the tush push is alive and well, and as long as that is the case, +160 will be too long for Jalen Hurts to score.

In six games in the post-Jason Kelce era, Hurts has still scored a rushing touchdown in three of them, racking up four total scores on the ground. Since the start of last year, Hurts has scored in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), well above the implied odds of 38.5% here.

Part of that is because the Eagles' overall scoring expectations are lower this week, but that's not enough to push me off given at how high of a rate Hurts has cashed here.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening October 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this week's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the lines for each contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.