2026 NFL Draft Odds: Jeremiyah Love's Best Fits and Where He'll Be Picked Tonight

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What Team Will Pick Jeremiyah Love in Tonight's NFL Draft?

When Jeremiyah Love spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, he summed up the guessing game surrounding his draft destination in the most matter-of-fact way possible.

"I have no idea where I'm going," he said, "but there's a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants."

He's right on all three. And that succinctly captures what makes Love the most fascinating player to track in the 2026 NFL Draft's first round tonight. He isn't just a great prospect — he's the kind of generational talent at a devalued position that forces teams to throw their organizational philosophy out the window.

Here is everything you need to know about where Jeremiyah Love lands, what the odds say, and what it means for your fantasy football leagues.

Who Is Jeremiyah Love?

Jeremiyah Love is a 6'0", 212-pound running back out of Notre Dame who, for two straight seasons, was arguably the most dominant offensive player in college football. He won the 2025 Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back, was named a unanimous All-American, and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting — all while averaging 6.9 yards per carry for the second consecutive season.

His junior numbers say everything: 1,372 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. He ranked fourth in the FBS in yards per carry and fourth in scrimmage yards per game. In 41 career games at Notre Dame, he accumulated 2,882 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, and 63 catches for 594 yards.

But the number that stopped scouts cold was his 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. That's elite wide receiver speed in a 212-pound frame that runs over linebackers. Love is only the second player weighing at least 200 pounds to run sub-4.4 at the position in recent memory, and his speed isn't just a testing anomaly — he recorded 726 of his 1,372 rushing yards on carries of 15-plus yards in 2025, finishing No. 2 in the Power Four in explosive runs. He posted a 98 out of 100 on PFF's In-Game Athleticism Score.

The NFL comparison ecosystem has landed in a few places. CBS Sports draws the Clinton Portis parallel — nearly identical frame and explosiveness. PFF invokes Travis Etienne. NBC Sports references the nine running backs drafted top-10 since 2010 who averaged 274 touches and 244 PPR points as rookies. The consensus is clear: Love is the rare running back who forces a recalibration of positional value, the same way Saquon Barkley did in 2018 and Bijan Robinson did in 2023.

At just 20 years old, he's also one of the youngest players in the class.

Jeremiyah Love 2026 NFL Draft Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook has confirmed Love as the +120 favorite to go No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans — meaning you get paid better than even money on the most likely outcome according to the market.

Beyond the No. 4 market, the board has expanded significantly in the final days as multiple teams have entered the conversation:

Confirmed FanDuel Market:

No. 4 Overall (Tennessee Titans): +120 — slight favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Destination Favorites (check FanDuel Sportsbook for current lines):

Tennessee Titans — betting favorite, picks No. 4

— betting favorite, picks No. 4 Arizona Cardinals — strong interest, picks No. 3

— strong interest, picks No. 3 New York Giants — in play, picks No. 5

— in play, picks No. 5 Los Angeles Rams — trade-up scenario in play

The most striking development in the final 24 hours before the draft: the Arizona Cardinals — who have been widely expected to trade back from No. 3 — have now confirmed internally that if no trade materializes, Jeremiyah Love is the pick. Both CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Arizona "will be staring at Jeremiyah Love" if they can't move the pick. Adam Schefter confirmed "growing chatter" around Love and the Cardinals at No. 3, with multiple sources calling it a "strong possibility."

That means Love could go anywhere from No. 3 to No. 5 — a three-pick window at the very top of the draft.

Best Team Fits for Jeremiyah Love

1. Tennessee Titans (Pick 4) — The Betting Favorite and the Perfect Rebuild Fit

The Titans are where the market says Love lands, and the football case is compelling. Tennessee comes off back-to-back 3-14 seasons with second-year quarterback Cam Ward at the helm — a young signal caller who struggled in his rookie year in part because his skill position players weren't creating separation fast enough.

Love would solve that problem instantly. He is a legitimate matchup problem on every single play: fast enough to threaten the sideline, physical enough to win between the tackles, and accomplished enough as a receiver to function in the short passing game. In a Brian Daboll offense built around play action and RPO concepts, Love is a system fit as much as a talent fit — the kind of feature back who can take pressure off a developing quarterback while also catching check-downs and turning them into chunk plays.

Tennessee's franchise history amplifies the romance of it. Derrick Henry, Chris Johnson, and Eddie George all wore the two-tone blue. Love's profile — speed, power, receiving versatility — doesn't map cleanly onto any of them, but the tradition of building through elite backfield talent in Nashville is real, and it speaks to an organizational culture that understands the position's value when the player is right.

The case for the bet at +120: The Titans are the consensus landing spot across the majority of expert mock drafts. Four of six analysts surveyed by Sportsbook Review project Love to Tennessee at No. 4. Getting plus money on the consensus outcome is a genuine edge.

2. Arizona Cardinals (Pick 3) — The Chaos Candidate

This is the pick that would reshape the entire first round.

The Cardinals own the No. 3 pick, have no starting quarterback on the roster worth building around, and have been aggressive in their communications with Love's camp throughout the pre-draft process. Multiple sources confirm the interest is "very real" in Arizona's front office. Love himself acknowledged the Cardinals as one of the three teams generating the most buzz around his landing spot.

If Arizona stays at No. 3 — rather than trading back — Love going third overall would be one of the highest-drafted running backs in NFL history. Only Saquon Barkley (No. 2, 2018), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4, 2016), and a handful of others have cracked the top five in recent history. It would be a franchise-defining swing: pairing a transcendent offensive weapon with their next quarterback, whenever that comes, and selling tickets in the meantime.

The argument is straightforward. With no elite pass rusher available that Arizona truly covets — sources indicate the Cardinals view Arvell Reese as a hybrid rather than a pure edge rusher — and no trade partner willing to meet their asking price, the "Love at No. 3" scenario has graduated from smoke to fire in the final hours before the draft.

What it means for the odds: If you believe Arizona stays put and takes Love, the value is in the No. 3 pick market, not No. 4. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for current lines on Love to go No. 3.

3. New York Giants (Pick 5) — The Fallback with Upside

If Love makes it past both Arizona at No. 3 and Tennessee at No. 4 — an unlikely but not impossible sequence — the Giants are waiting with open arms at No. 5.

New York has a fascinating setup this year, holding both pick No. 5 and pick No. 10 after acquiring the latter in the Dexter Lawrence trade with Cincinnati. Head coach John Harbaugh is operating in this scenario for the first time: two top-10 picks and the freedom to take a best-player-available approach at No. 5 before addressing a specific need at No. 10.

Recent reports from ESPN indicated that the Giants won't pass up Love if he lasts to their fifth pick. Running back Cam Skattebo was an emerging star in New York before a season-ending injury, and Love landing there would give Harbaugh the kind of multidimensional backfield weapon he never had during 18 seasons in Baltimore. QB Jaxson Dart would have an immediate safety valve and a true home-run threat in the backfield from Day 1.

4. Los Angeles Rams (Trade-Up Scenario)

The wildest and most intriguing scenario: the Rams trade up from No. 13 to acquire Love before the Titans get on the clock at No. 4.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr floated this exact trade, projecting the Rams sending picks 13, 61, 93, and a 2027 first to Tennessee in exchange for the No. 4 pick. The framework makes sense — Sean McVay has coveted premium backfield talent going back to his pursuit of Christian McCaffrey. Love's outside zone prowess and receiving versatility fit McVay's offense as well as any back in this draft. Matthew Stafford, in what could be his final season, would have a genuine home-run weapon behind him.

The Titans, meanwhile, would acquire enormous draft capital to continue their rebuild — and still likely pick up a running back later in the draft. This scenario seems less likely than the straightforward Tennessee pick, but it's real enough that it's worth monitoring FanDuel Sportsbook's live odds as the first round begins.

The Historical Lens: Should Teams Worry About Running Back Draft Value?

The honest answer is: less than they used to.

The running back positional value debate is real, but it's increasingly outdated in the context of elite, every-down prospects like Love. The last eight running backs drafted top-12 averaged 17.3 PPR fantasy points per game in their rookie season. Saquon Barkley was an RB1 immediately on a bad Giants team. Derrick Henry went to the Super Bowl. Bijan Robinson and Ashton Jeanty had underwhelming rookie years — but both were limited by their supporting casts, not their talent.

Love's versatility in the passing game is the key differentiator. The backs who have struggled as high draft picks — Jeanty, Robinson in Year 1 — were primarily runners. Love's 27 receptions in 2025 and natural receiving ability put him in the category of Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Travis Etienne: backs who never leave the field because they can do everything.

Fantasy Football Implications

For dynasty leagues, Love is the unanimous 1.01 — the first pick in any rookie draft regardless of format. There is no debate. The gap between him and every other running back in this class is described as "monumental" by multiple dynasty analysts.

The landing spot matters enormously for his immediate redraft value:

Tennessee (Pick 4): The backfield is his immediately. Tony Pollard is serviceable but not a long-term answer. Love walks into a feature role on Day 1. High floor, elite ceiling. Cam Ward needs a reliable weapon, and Love becomes his best one. Dynasty grade: A.

Arizona (Pick 3): Similar setup — Love is immediately the best offensive player on the roster. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are placeholders. Love would see 20+ touches a game in a run-heavy system while the franchise searches for a franchise quarterback. Potentially even more volume than Tennessee. Dynasty grade: A.

New York Giants (Pick 5): Cam Skattebo's injury creates a path to immediate starter volume. Jaxson Dart needs a release valve. Harbaugh would use Love creatively. Strong fit. Dynasty grade: A-.

Los Angeles Rams (Trade-Up): The fantasy ceiling at the Rams may actually be the highest of any destination. McVay's offense maximizes receiving backs, and Stafford will give Love the ball in space constantly. The risk is McVay's tendency to run a committee. Dynasty grade: A/A- depending on role.

Our Take

The FanDuel Sportsbook line tells the story best: Love at +120 for No. 4 is the consensus, but the odds aren't far enough apart to ignore the Cardinals chaos at No. 3.

The most likely outcome is still Tennessee at No. 4. But if you believe the Arizona buzz is genuine rather than smokescreen — and multiple credible sources with access to Love's camp do — then the No. 3 pick market offers value tonight.

Either way, by the time the Titans, Cardinals, or Giants are done deliberating, Jeremiyah Love will almost certainly be a top-five NFL Draft pick. The last time the football world saw a running back this good this high on a draft board, his name was Saquon Barkley. History suggests it usually works out.

Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest live odds on Jeremiyah Love's draft position, team destination, and all 2026 NFL Draft prop markets. All odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in a state where sports betting is legal. Bet responsibly.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.