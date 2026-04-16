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NBA

2026 NBA Playoff Printable Bracket Ahead of the Start of the Postseason

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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2026 NBA Playoff Printable Bracket Ahead of the Start of the Postseason

The NBA playoffs start this weekend as there are four games apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of the start of the postseason, here is a full 2026 NBA playoff bracket.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Playoff Bracket for This Year 2026

Download the FanDuel 2026 NBA playoffs printable bracket here.

NBA Finals Odds for 2026

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics
Denver Nuggets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic
Golden State Warriors
Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

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