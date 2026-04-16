2026 NBA Playoff Printable Bracket Ahead of the Start of the Postseason

The NBA playoffs start this weekend as there are four games apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of the start of the postseason, here is a full 2026 NBA playoff bracket.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

NBA Playoff Bracket for This Year 2026

Download the FanDuel 2026 NBA playoffs printable bracket here.

NBA Finals Odds for 2026

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +100 San Antonio Spurs +550 Boston Celtics +550 Denver Nuggets +1200 Cleveland Cavaliers +1300 Detroit Pistons +2000 New York Knicks +2200 Houston Rockets +7000 Minnesota Timberwolves +10000 Charlotte Hornets +10000 Atlanta Hawks +12500 Philadelphia 76ers +20000 Toronto Raptors +25000 Los Angeles Lakers +25000 Orlando Magic +50000 Golden State Warriors +70000 Portland Trail Blazers +75000 Phoenix Suns +75000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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