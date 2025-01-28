2025 NFL Pro Bowl: AFC and NFC Rosters, Schedule, and How to Watch

The annual NFL Pro Bowl returns this Sunday as the best players from the AFC and NFC gather to play in a flag football game.

The teams are coached by Eli and Peyton Manning, who will be having a competition of their own on Super Bowl Sunday.

But before we focus our attention on Super Bowl LIX, let's first see who from each conference made it to this year's Pro Bowl and how to watch it live.

When Is the 2025 Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando on Thursday, January 30th and Sunday, February 2nd, and will include the following:

Skills Showdown - Thursday at 7 p.m.ET.

- Thursday at 7 p.m.ET. Pro Bowl Game - Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

2025 Pro Bowl Rosters

Here are all of the selected Pro Bowlers for 2025. The * is designated for starters.

AFC Roster

Position Player Team Note QB Josh Allen Buffalo Bills* QB Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens* RB Joe Mixon Houston Texans RB Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB James Cook Buffalo Bills replaced Henry View Full Table ChevronDown

NFC Roster

Position Player Team Note QB Jared Goff Detroit Lions* QB Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings RB Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles* RB Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB Josh Jacobs Green Bay Packers RB Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons replaced Barkley View Full Table ChevronDown

How Are the Pro Bowl Players Selected?

Pro Bowl players are selected by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts as one-third toward determining the rosters.

Which Team Has the Most Pro Bowl Players?

The Baltimore Ravens have the most Pro Bowlers this year with 11 players. The Detroit Lions have the second-most with 8 players.

How to Watch the Pro Bowl

The Thursday Skills Showdown can be watched live on ESPN and streamed on NFL+. The Pro Bowl Game will be available on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and streaming on NFL+.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!