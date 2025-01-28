FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 NFL Pro Bowl: AFC and NFC Rosters, Schedule, and How to Watch

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 NFL Pro Bowl: AFC and NFC Rosters, Schedule, and How to Watch

The annual NFL Pro Bowl returns this Sunday as the best players from the AFC and NFC gather to play in a flag football game.

The teams are coached by Eli and Peyton Manning, who will be having a competition of their own on Super Bowl Sunday.

But before we focus our attention on Super Bowl LIX, let's first see who from each conference made it to this year's Pro Bowl and how to watch it live.

When Is the 2025 Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando on Thursday, January 30th and Sunday, February 2nd, and will include the following:

  • Skills Showdown - Thursday at 7 p.m.ET.
  • Pro Bowl Game - Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

2025 Pro Bowl Rosters

Here are all of the selected Pro Bowlers for 2025. The * is designated for starters.

AFC Roster

Position
Player
Team
Note
QBJosh AllenBuffalo Bills*
QBJoe BurrowCincinnati Bengals
QBLamar JacksonBaltimore Ravens
RBDerrick HenryBaltimore Ravens*
RBJoe MixonHouston Texans
RBJonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts
RBJames CookBuffalo Billsreplaced Henry

NFC Roster

Position
Player
Team
Note
QBJared GoffDetroit Lions*
QBJayden DanielsWashington Commanders
QBSam DarnoldMinnesota Vikings
RBSaquon BarkleyPhiladelphia Eagles*
RBJahmyr GibbsDetroit Lions
RBJosh JacobsGreen Bay Packers
RBBijan RobinsonAtlanta Falconsreplaced Barkley

How Are the Pro Bowl Players Selected?

Pro Bowl players are selected by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts as one-third toward determining the rosters.

Which Team Has the Most Pro Bowl Players?

The Baltimore Ravens have the most Pro Bowlers this year with 11 players. The Detroit Lions have the second-most with 8 players.

How to Watch the Pro Bowl

The Thursday Skills Showdown can be watched live on ESPN and streamed on NFL+. The Pro Bowl Game will be available on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and streaming on NFL+.

