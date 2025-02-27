FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Oscars Props Sheet: Betting Odds and Free Printable Sheet for Academy Awards

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Oscars Props Sheet: Betting Odds and Free Printable Sheet for Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards.

To help you map out your predictions, we've created a 2025 Oscars props sheet that you can download for free below!

2025 Oscars Printable Props Sheet

Download the printable sheet here.

Check the box next to the movie or actor you think will win in each category. Once the 2025 Oscars wrap up, count your correct picks and enter your final score at the top of the sheet.

2025 Oscars Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each 2025 Best Picture nominee, as of February 27th. You can find the betting odds for all 23 categories at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 Oscars Best Picture
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Anora-200
Conclave+260
The Brutalist+650
A Complete Unknown+2900
Emilia Perez+5000
Wicked+5500
Nickel Boys+10000

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

