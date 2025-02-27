2025 Oscars Props Sheet: Betting Odds and Free Printable Sheet for Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards.

We've created a 2025 Oscars props sheet that you can download for free below!

2025 Oscars Printable Props Sheet

Download the printable sheet here.

Check the box next to the movie or actor you think will win in each category. Once the 2025 Oscars wrap up, count your correct picks and enter your final score at the top of the sheet.

2025 Oscars Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each 2025 Best Picture nominee, as of February 27th. You can find the betting odds for all 23 categories at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 Oscars Best Picture FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Anora -200 Conclave +260 The Brutalist +650 A Complete Unknown +2900 Emilia Perez +5000 Wicked +5500 Nickel Boys +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

