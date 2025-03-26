FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

2025 Opening Day Betting Odds for Every MLB Game

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Opening Day Betting Odds for Every MLB Game

MLB Opening Day is finally here — this Thursday, March 27th! The betting odds for each game are already available at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with promos available for new and existing customers.

Nearly every MLB team will hit the field on Thursday, with the exception of the Rockies and Rays, who will open their season on Friday. That means plenty of opportunities to dive into the Opening Day action.

Here are the current betting odds for each game.

Brewers at Yankees

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Milwaukee Brewers
@
New York Yankees
Mar 27 7:06pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Orioles at Blue Jays

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Baltimore Orioles
@
Toronto Blue Jays
Mar 27 7:08pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Red Sox at Rangers

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Boston Red Sox
@
Texas Rangers
Mar 27 8:06pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Phillies at Nationals

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Philadelphia Phillies
@
Washington Nationals
Mar 27 8:06pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Guardians at Royals

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Cleveland Guardians
@
Kansas City Royals
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Mets at Astros

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

New York Mets
@
Houston Astros
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Reds

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

San Francisco Giants
@
Cincinnati Reds
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Braves at Padres

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Atlanta Braves
@
San Diego Padres
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Angels at White Sox

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Los Angeles Angels
@
Chicago White Sox
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Pirates at Marlins

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Pittsburgh Pirates
@
Miami Marlins
Mar 27 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Twins at Cardinals

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Minnesota Twins
@
St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 27 8:16pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Tigers at Dodgers

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Detroit Tigers
@
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 27 11:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Cubs at Diamondbacks

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Chicago Cubs
@
Arizona Diamondbacks
Mar 28 2:11am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Athletics at Mariners

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Athletics
@
Seattle Mariners
Mar 28 2:11am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Rockies at Rays

Moneyline

Colorado Rockies
@
Tampa Bay Rays
Mar 28 8:11pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

