2025 Opening Day Betting Odds for Every MLB Game
MLB Opening Day is finally here — this Thursday, March 27th! The betting odds for each game are already available at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with promos available for new and existing customers.
Nearly every MLB team will hit the field on Thursday, with the exception of the Rockies and Rays, who will open their season on Friday. That means plenty of opportunities to dive into the Opening Day action.
Here are the current betting odds for each game.
Brewers at Yankees
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Orioles at Blue Jays
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Red Sox at Rangers
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Phillies at Nationals
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Guardians at Royals
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Mets at Astros
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Giants at Reds
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Braves at Padres
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Angels at White Sox
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Pirates at Marlins
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Twins at Cardinals
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Tigers at Dodgers
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Cubs at Diamondbacks
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Athletics at Mariners
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
Rockies at Rays
Moneyline
