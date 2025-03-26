2025 Opening Day Betting Odds for Every MLB Game

MLB Opening Day is finally here — this Thursday, March 27th! The betting odds for each game are already available at FanDuel Sportsbook, along with promos available for new and existing customers.

Nearly every MLB team will hit the field on Thursday, with the exception of the Rockies and Rays, who will open their season on Friday. That means plenty of opportunities to dive into the Opening Day action.

Here are the current betting odds for each game.

Brewers at Yankees

Orioles at Blue Jays

Red Sox at Rangers

Phillies at Nationals

Guardians at Royals

Mets at Astros

Giants at Reds

Braves at Padres

Angels at White Sox

Pirates at Marlins

Twins at Cardinals

Tigers at Dodgers

Cubs at Diamondbacks

Athletics at Mariners

Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Athletics @ Seattle Mariners Mar 28 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rockies at Rays

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!