2025 NFL First Round Mock Draft: Can Travis Hunter Go First Overall?

The 2025 NFL Draft is slated for April 24th through the 26th and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The top of the draft board will feature some potential franchise-changing talent, including a handful of elite quarterback prospects, such as Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe, Cameron Ward, and Shadeur Sanders.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

Here's an early glimpse at how the first round could shake out this year.

11 - Shedeur Sanders, Raiders

19 - Ashton Jeanty, Chargers

21 - Luther Burden III, Steelers



Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, finds himself atop the consensus NFL Draft Big Board from NFLMockDraftDatabase. Hunter ranks ninth in PFF grade among qualified wide receivers and third among qualified cornerbacks.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham sits atop ESPN's big board.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward ranks third in ESPN's QBR and his 2024 season is currently 20th-best all-time (since 2004) in the metric.

