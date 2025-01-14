FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order After Wildcard Weekend: Top 24 Picks Locked

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Draft Order After Wildcard Weekend: Top 24 Picks Locked

The NFL Wildcard Weekend is officially complete!

The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, 24 teams have sealed their spot in the upcoming draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 14th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Washington Commanders
  28. Baltimore Ravens
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Detroit Lions

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Cameron Ward-125
Shedeur Sanders+105
Travis Hunter+1000
Mykel Williams+4800
Kelvin Banks Jr.+5000
Will Campbell+5000
Mason Graham+5000

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup