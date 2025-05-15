NFL
2025 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel
As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the New York Giants have what should be a tough matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7. You can check out the Giants' full schedule below. Wanting additional info on the New York Giants' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Giants' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Commanders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Cowboys
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|CBS