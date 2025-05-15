FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive

2025 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the New York Giants have what should be a tough matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7. You can check out the Giants' full schedule below. Wanting additional info on the New York Giants' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Giants' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Commanders-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Cowboys-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ETChiefs-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyNBC
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETChargers-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ETEagles-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoCBS

