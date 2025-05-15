2025 New York Giants Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the New York Giants have what should be a tough matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7. You can check out the Giants' full schedule below. Wanting additional info on the New York Giants' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Giants' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Commanders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Cowboys - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET Chiefs - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey NBC Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Chargers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET Eagles - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

