2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Round of 4: Printable Schedule and Betting Odds

The regional finals are complete, revealing the 4 teams set to compete in the next round of the men's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off this weekend.

Both of the Round of 4 games will be played on Saturday. Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Schedule

Download the printable schedule here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

National Champion National Champion Duke +105 Florida +290 Houston +380 Auburn +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

