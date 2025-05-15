FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign starts with a tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. We outline the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET@ Chargers-Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilYouTube
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ETEagles-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyNBC
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ETRavens-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriCBS
Monday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Jaguars-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ETLions-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriNBC
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETRaiders-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriCBS

Bet on the Kansas City Chiefs on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup