2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign starts with a tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. We outline the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.

Chiefs' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET @ Chargers - Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil YouTube Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET Eagles - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey NBC Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET Ravens - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS Monday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Jaguars - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET Lions - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri NBC Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET Raiders - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

