2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel
On Sept. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign starts with a tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. We outline the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, check out the below article.
Chiefs' 2025 Schedule
|Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
|YouTube
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS