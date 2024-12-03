2024 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 14

Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture is starting to narrow.

The Detroit Lions (11-1), Philadelphia Eagles (10-2), Buffalo Bills (10-2), and Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) remain the league's top dogs after winning again this past week. Those four -- in that order -- make up the favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl Odds market.

While things have gone swimmingly for those 10-win clubs, it's been a bad year to be a San Francisco 49ers fan. The Niners had their backs against the wall heading into Buffalo with a 5-6 record. They left Highmark Stadium with their seventh loss of the season, a 25-point drop at that. Worse, Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both ended up on injured reserve, an essential wrap on their '24 campaigns.

Which other teams are trending up and trending down heading into Week 14? Let's dive into our NFL Power Rankings -- which are fueled by numberFire's nERD-based rankings.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 14)

Teams Ranked 32nd to 23rd

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds #32 Carolina Panthers -14.89 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #31 Jacksonville Jaguars -12.82 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #30 Cleveland Browns -11.63 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #29 Dallas Cowboys -11.20 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% #28 Las Vegas Raiders -10.87 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #27 New England Patriots -9.38 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #26 Tennessee Titans -8.98 0.3% 0.2% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Carolina Panthers may be evergreen underdogs, but it's been nice to see Bryce Young rise from the ashes. Carolina has a -16 point differential through five games since Young got his starting gig back, which is saying something considering the team was hit with an enormous -133 point differential through their first seven. Bryce has generated 0.05 EPA (expected points added) per drop back since being plucked off the bench. In a power ranking tier devoid of positives, Young has been one.

The New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars -- all of whom hold a 2-10 record -- are competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Vegas (+7.0), New York (+4.5), and Jacksonville (+3.5) have an opportunity to add to their loss total as 'dogs in Week 14.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) have won two of their last three, albeit without much gusto. Indy is on bye this week before visiting the Denver Broncos (8-5) for a game that will, more or less, decide their fate. Past that, they'll see the Tennessee Titans, Giants, and Jaguars, which helps explain their current +198 playoff odds.

Rinse and repeat on all things New York Jets. Playing spoiler isn't New York's cup of tea, as they've handed away three straight games to teams that are boldly in the playoff hunt, including the Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks. At least they've learned how to keep opposing fan bases happy.

Teams Ranked 22nd to 13th

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds #22 New Orleans Saints -1.92 0.3% 0.1% 0.0% #21 Cincinnati Bengals -1.28 0.7% 0.0% 0.0% #20 Miami Dolphins -1.02 9.4% 0.0% 0.0% #19 Chicago Bears -1.00 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% #18 Los Angeles Rams -0.26 24.7% 24.4% 0.2% #17 Arizona Cardinals 0.03 40.5% 39.4% 0.2% #16 Atlanta Falcons 0.47 49.0% 45.2% 0.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

If you're an NFL team that suffers a 4-8 record despite being outscored by just five total points or fewer on the season, you may be entitled to greener pastures in '25.

The Chicago Bears (4-8; +1) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-8; -5) continue to lose the close ones, going a combined 3-13 in one-score games. Joe Burrow being the favorite in the Comeback Player of the Year odds market despite Cincy's record is telling. He's not the problem. The Bears, meanwhile, parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus in Chicago-esque fashion following a Thanksgiving Day collapse to the Lions.

Now might be a good time to get in on the NFC West odds market if you have any inkling for how the division will shake out. The Seattle Seahawks (7-5; +145) are the current NFC West favorites. The Arizona Cardinals (6-6; +180) and Los Angeles Rams (6-6; +290) trail closely behind while the 49ers (+1400) are long shots. Seattle will visit Arizona this weekend for a game that has the Cardinals favored by 2.5 points. numberFire sees value in Zona's division odds. They give the Cardinals a 40.5% chance to win the West but +180 odds suggest just a 35.7% probability.

NFC West Winner 2024-25 NFC West Winner 2024-25 Seattle Seahawks +145 Arizona Cardinals +180 Los Angeles Rams +290 San Francisco 49ers +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) are crumbling at the worst of times. While the Dirty Birds were never that convincing of a bunch, they held the keys to the NFC South when a 6-3 record coincided with brutal injury blows to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Since then, Cousins has thrown 6 interceptions to zero touchdown passes en route to three straight losses.

The Bucs (6-6), meanwhile, are on the up-and-up after getting Mike Evans back and gliding through a soft schedule. They'll see the Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Panthers, Saints, and Dallas Cowboys the rest of the way, paving a clear path for Baker Mayfield and company to punch a ticket to the postseason.

Teams Ranked 12th to 1st

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds #12 Houston Texans 2.53 96.3% 95.5% 1.0% #11 Los Angeles Chargers 4.19 94.7% 4.4% 1.6% #10 Denver Broncos 4.80 82.9% 0.2% 1.4% #9 Kansas City Chiefs 5.60 100.0% 95.4% 9.6% #8 Pittsburgh Steelers 5.70 99.5% 68.7% 3.3% #7 Washington Commanders 6.84 81.5% 0.2% 0.9% #6 Green Bay Packers 7.33 97.7% 2.8% 4.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

For as scary as the Baltimore Ravens' offense is, the defense has held them to an 8-5 record. They lost a battle with the Eagles on Sunday, further putting the Birds on the map as a tried-and-true Super Bowl contender. The Ravens will be gifted a much-needed bye this week, but with the Chiefs and Bills firing on all cylinders, Baltimore and their 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense is starting to lose a bit of steam as we look ahead to the AFC playoffs.

Three NFC North clubs -- the Lions (11-1), Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) -- sit in the top six of our NFL Power Rankings. It's a bit wild that a Detroit team with a league-best record (tied) and point differential (+180) isn't a total shoo-in to win the division at this point in the season, but that's how fiery the NFC North has been. The Packers will visit the Lions this Thursday for what might be the most exciting TNF battle of the season.

Josh Allen continues to find inventive ways to build his MVP case. On Sunday night, he became the first QB in NFL history to notch a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown in a single game. In turn, his MVP odds have shortened to -280 despite valiant efforts from Saquon Barkley in this market.

The Bills are the only team in the AFC to rank in the top 10 in both schedule-adjusted offense and defense, faring fourth and seventh in those categories, respectively. We'll never not be paranoid by Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, but this is the most well-rounded and in-sync Bills team we've seen in the Allen-era.

