2024 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 11

The 10th week of the NFL season is in the books, so let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are fueled by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we gear up for a powerhouse Week 11 slate.

Week 10 brought new lows for the New York Jets (3-7) and Chicago Bears (4-5). The Jets have lost six of their last seven games, this time in the form of a whopping 25-point defeat by the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears also lost a winnable game against the New England Patriots and have not scored a touchdown in two straight weeks. These big market franchises cannot be saved from themselves, and both are looking down the barrel of another hugely disappointing campaign. The Jets have +710 playoff odds and the Bears own +1500 playoff odds.

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) lost another heartbreaker, falling to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 35-34. Cincinnati is 0-5 in one possession games and have somehow managed a +8 point differential despite a losing record. It's rare that we can find a third-place team that had a legit chance at opening the year 9-1, but that theoretical offers nothing of value to the Bengals. Even still, the under-the-surface solid team has a soft remaining schedule and manageable +134 playoff odds.

While the Bengals are finding inventive ways to lose games, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) seem to have a higher power on their side. The Chiefs extended their perfect record on Sunday thanks to a blocked field goal as the clock expired. They are 7-0 in one possession games and tout just a +58 point differential, the lowest in NFL history among 9-0 groups. All eyes will be on them when they visit the Buffalo Bills this weekend as slight road 'dogs.

With that, let's dive into our power rankings as we look ahead to Week 11.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 11)

Teams Ranked 32nd to 23rd

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 32 Carolina Panthers -16.73 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 31 Dallas Cowboys -14.25 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 30 Las Vegas Raiders -12.88 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 29 Cleveland Browns -12.29 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 28 Jacksonville Jaguars -9.43 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 27 New England Patriots -8.94 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 26 Tennessee Titans -7.14 0.5% 0.1% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) are officially off our radar. We've been preparing for this for weeks now, but the recent news that Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season paired with the awful QB play in Week 10's 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles served as the final nail in the coffin. That's great news for the Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those two teams are scrounging for a playoff berth and, later this season, will be met with a much softer road Dallas matchup than originally anticipated.

The Patriots (3-7) and Carolina Panthers (3-7) both won in Week 10, offering some positive news for the New York Giants (2-8) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8), each of whom currently have ideal positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins (3-6) finally won a game and the offense continues to thrive when Tua Tagovailoa is around. It's been an incredibly strange year for the Fins, yet their postseason hopes are still alive. Underperforming AFC groups -- including the Bengals, Jets, and any AFC South team not named the Houston Texans -- have turned a Wild Card spot into an achievable feat. So too will Miami's upcoming soft schedule. They'll face the Las Vegas Raiders and Patriots in Week's 11 and 12. Down the road, they'll see the Cleveland Browns once and the Jets twice. Currently, Miami has +290 odds to reach the postseason.

Teams Ranked 22nd to 13th

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 22 Seattle Seahawks -2.49 2.4% 1.4% 0.0% 21 New Orleans Saints -2.45 1.2% 0.3% 0.0% 20 Indianapolis Colts -2.01 24.2% 1.2% 0.0% 19 Los Angeles Rams -1.07 6.0% 4.4% 0.1% 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -0.50 26.2% 12.3% 0.1% 17 Chicago Bears -0.27 1.5% 0.1% 0.0% 16 Cincinnati Bengals 0.26 23.1% 0.2% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

This tier features a bunch of fringe playoff teams who will be tested in Week 11.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) come in as 3.5-point road 'dogs versus the Jets. Joe Flacco threw three interceptions during this past Sunday's loss, but his Colts still have +220 playoff odds. It could move mountains that Indy has the second-easiest remaining schedule (per Tankathon), including dates against the Giants, Jaguars, Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. If they can get past New York this weekend, the Colts will earn a feasible path to the postseason, even if they don't deserve it.

The NFC is a brutal conference. If we put our pencils down today, even the San Francisco 49ers wouldn't earn a playoff bid. That puts teams such as the Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a tough situation, one where they hardly hold the keys to their destiny.

Chicago's remaining schedule is not for the faint of heart: vs. Green Bay Packers, vs. Minnesota Vikings, at Lions, at 49ers, at Vikings, vs. Lions, vs. Seahawks, and at Packers. It's no wonder why numberFire hands them just a 1.5% chance to make the playoffs.

The Buccaneers, however, will encounter the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. Tampa Bay is on bye this week and all but one of their remaining games (Los Angeles Chargers) is against a team that has been held to under four wins. Chris Godwin may be out of the picture, but Mike Evans is eyeing a post-bye return. Baker Mayfield and company are set up to bulldoze the second half of the season, so I'm intrigued by their +290 playoff odds. numberFire hands the Bucs a 26.2% playoff chance, up from the market's 25.6% implied probability.

Teams Ranked 12th to 1st

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 12 Atlanta Falcons 3.57 88.3% 87.4% 1.7% 11 Green Bay Packers 5.70 77.7% 4.8% 3.4% 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 6.85 92.9% 33.1% 1.3% 9 Los Angeles Chargers 7.10 94.2% 3.5% 2.8% 8 Kansas City Chiefs 7.53 100.0% 96.5% 20.8% 7 San Francisco 49ers 7.69 70.9% 59.9% 8.2% 6 Washington Commanders 7.79 93.6% 32.7% 2.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) are 3-0 under Russell Wilson and just pulled off their most impressive win of the season, topping Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders as road underdogs. The Steelers (-650) are all but locked into a playoff spot, though they will encounter a very difficult remaining schedule that includes two games against the Ravens, two games against the Bengals, and one game against the Eagles and Chiefs. At the very least, these contests could help us decipher whether or not Pittsburgh has a shot at making any real noise in the postseason.

Jim Harbaugh has had a hot start to his NFL coaching return, though the results get watered down once we see that LAC's victims are averaging just 2.8 wins this season. The real tests will start to come in a Week 11 matchup against the Bengals. After that, the Chargers will draw dates with the Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Chiefs, and Bucs.

The Niners have had horrible injury luck this season, but Christian McCaffrey made his long-awaited season debut over the weekend and should help San Fran make a strong push for the NFC West title. But in CMC's absence, a new NFC top dog emerged: the Detroit Lions.

Despite tossing an eye-popping five interceptions on SNF, Jared Goff still managed to lead the Lions to a 26-23 win over the Texans. Past the Chiefs, they are the only team in the NFL who has dropped fewer than two games this season. The rolling Lions tout +460 odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

