2024 Masters Betting Picks: Group Betting Odds

It's Masters week, and all eyes will be on Augusta National.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds for 10 different groups of five golfers -- with the groups labeled A through K -- for this week's major.

Let's take a look at these groups and see who stands out.

Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Betting Picks

Masters Event Info

Recent Winning Scores : -12, -10, -10, -20, -13

: -12, -10, -10, -20, -13 Recent Cut Lines: +3, +4, +3, E, +3

Augusta National Golf Club Course Info

All course data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,545 (around 247 yards longer than the average par 72)

: 7,545 (around 247 yards longer than the average par 72) Average Fairway Width : 50.7 yards (85th of 88 courses)

: 50.7 yards (85th of 88 courses) Average Green Size : 6,486 (average-to-large)

: 6,486 (average-to-large) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter: N/A

Augusta National Golf Club Key Stats

2024 Masters Betting Picks to Target

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group A

Group A FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +140 Rory McIlroy +360 Jon Rahm +360 Xander Schauffele +450 Brooks Koepka +650

Xander Schauffele is the only member of Group A who has not won a major championship, but he checks every other box entering the 2024 Masters. He is second in the field in total strokes gained and strokes gained: tee to green, fourth in strokes gained: approach, eighth in strokes gained: around the green, and seventh in strokes gained: off the tee. He worst stat is strokes gained: putting, and he is still ranked 21st.

Schauffele has excellent majors history, course history, and recent results. In eight events in 2024, he has six top-10 finishes and four top fives. He has finished T18 or better in his last seven major appearances, gaining strokes putting, on approach, and off the tee in all seven of them. In his six Masters appearances, he has three top 10s and two top fives. Schauffele has what it takes to top this star-studded group.

Others to Consider:

Rory McIlroy (+360)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group B

Group B FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Hideki Matsuyama +260 Jordan Spieth +280 Joaquin Niemann +330 Ludvig Aberg +360 Wyndham Clark +500

Group B is an interesting one. It features two extremely talented players making their Masters debuts -- Wyndham Clark (+500) and Ludvig Aberg (+360) -- two former winners in Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth (+280), and the most in-form LIV golfer, Joaquin Niemann (+330). At a course that rewards prior playing experience more than any other course does, I lean towards favoring those in group who have it.

It might not factor in to how Speith plays this week, but it's hard to ignore his recent results. Over his last four events, he has a T10, two missed cuts, and a T30. Compare that to Matsuyama, who has similar experience at Augusta and has three top 10s, including a win, across his last four events. The flat stick is a concern, but Matsuyama is seventh in the field in strokes gained: around the green and 12th in strokes gained: approach. In his last nine appearances at the Masters, Matsuyama has eight Top 20 finishes.

Others to Consider:

Joaquin Niemann (+330)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group C

Group C FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Viktor Hovland +300 Patrick Cantlay +320 Will Zalatoris +320 Justin Thomas +360 Cameron Smith +400

Group C features five golfers who have struggled for consistency so far this season. Between them, they have zero wins and only four top five finishes in 2024. Viktor Hovland (+300) hasn't finished better than T19 while working through swing changes. Patrick Cantlay (+320) has finished T36 or worse in four of his seven events and is just 46th in the field in strokes gained: approach. Will Zalatoris (+320) seemed to be back to his best with finishes of T13, T2, and T4 in late January through early March, but in his two events since, he missed the cut and finished T74. Justin Thomas' (+360) struggles have been well documented. After an excellent start to his 2024 season, he has two missed cuts and a T64 finish in his last four events.

That brings us to Cameron Smith, who is coming off a WD at LIV Miami due to food poisoning. It is difficult to feel great about any golfer in this group, which makes Smith's odds more appealing. In his last six starts at the Masters, Smith has four top-10 finishes, including three top fives. He is fifth in the field in strokes gained: approach and first in strokes gained: putting.

Others to Consider:

Viktor Hovland (+300)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group D

Group D FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Matthew Fitzpatrick +320 Bryson DeChambeau +320 Tony Finau +330 Tommy Fleetwood +360 Dustin Johnson +360

Fitzpatrick had a slow start to his 2024 season, but since the start of the Florida swing of the PGA Tour in March, he has been trending in the right direction. Over his last four events, he has one missed cut and finishes of T21, 5th (THE PLAYERS Championship), and T10. Fitzpatrick has found consistency thanks to an improvement in putting -- he has gained strokes with the flat stick in four consecutive events. He is 15th in the field in total strokes gained, 18th in strokes gained: putting, and 30th in strokes gained: around the green. He also has good recent history at Augusta National, with finishes of T14 and T10 in his last two appearances.

Others to Consider:

Tony Finau (+330)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group E

Group E FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Collin Morikawa +300 Cameron Young +330 Shane Lowry +330 Sahith Theegala +350 Max Homa +360

Sahith Theegala finished ninth in his debut appearance at the Masters last year. He was one of only 10 golfers in that event to gain strokes in every category, an impressive feat for someone with no course history. He is 14th in the field in total strokes gained, fourth in strokes gained: putting, 16th in strokes gained: off the green, 28th in strokes gained: approach, and 36th in strokes gained: around the green. Theegala enters this week in good form, with two top 10s in his last three events. He is playing the best golf of his career and has the game to win this group.

Others to Consider:

Cameron Young (+330)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group F

Group F FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Tyrrell Hatton +300 Brian Harman +330 Jason Day +330 Sam Burns +360 Patrick Reed +360

Sam Burns had an excellent start to 2024, with four top 10s in his first five events. Since then, he has cooled off significantly, with finishes of T30, T45, and a missed cut in his last three events. He has struggled at the majors -- his best finish is T20 in 13 appearances -- but he finished T29 at the Masters last year with solid play off the tee (+0.80 strokes gained per round) and on approach (+0.75). Burns' strengths are his putting (sixth in the field in strokes gained: putting) and his play off the tee (23rd in the field in strokes gained: off the tee). He is 12th in the field in driving distance. His play around the green is a concern, but he has gained strokes on approach in six consecutive events entering this week.

Others to Consider:

Patrick Reed (+360)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group G

Group G FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Si Woo Kim +280 Russell Henley +280 Corey Conners +320 Min Woo Lee +400 Sergio Garcia +500

In terms of results, Kim is having a solid-but-unspectacular 2024, which matches his career results at the Masters. In nine events this season, Kim has no finishes worse than T42 but only one finish better than T12. Outside of missing the cut in his Masters debut (2017), Kim has never finished worse than T39 at Augusta National, but he's also never finished better than T12.

In terms of ball striking, Kim is on pace to have the best season of his career. He is averaging +0.71 strokes gained per round on approach this season -- +0.32 above his previous best (2023). He is averaging +0.70 strokes gained off the tee this year -- +0.25 above his previous best (2023). His putting remains a weakness as he is 77th in strokes gained: putting this week. But he has putted well at Augusta in the past. He has gained strokes with the flat stick in each of his last three Masters appearances. If he can match his putting performances from past Masters with his career-best play on approach and off the tee, Kim could have an excellent week.

Others to Consider:

Corey Conners (+320)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group H

Group H FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Adam Scott +250 Sungjae Im +320 Justin Rose +360 Tom Kim +360 Rickie Fowler +400

Adam Scott has struggled at the Masters recently, with finishes of T39, T48, 54, and T34 in his last four appearances. While those results are concerning, Scott is still a deserving favorite in this group because of his form in 2024. Scott is averaging +1.24 strokes gained per round this season, his highest mark since 2020. His putting has been the source of most of the improvement -- his +0.80 strokes gained: putting per round is his highest since 2004 (+0.98) and more than double his marks from the last two seasons.

By comparison, the four other golfers in this group have struggled in 2024. Sungjae Im's (+320) total strokes gained average (+0.41) is his lowest since he turned pro -- he is averaging strokes lost on the greens and on approach for the first time since 2018. Justin Rose (+360) has good recent finishes at the Masters but is averaging +0.02 strokes gained per round this season, the lowest mark of his long career. Tom Kim (+360) finished T16 in his debut Masters last year, but he is averaging just +0.23 strokes per round and has finishes of T62, T52, and MC in his last three events. Rickie Fowler (+400) had a bounce-back season in 2023, but it hasn't carried over to 2024. He is 75th in the field in total strokes gained and hasn't finished better than T35 in an event this season.

Others to Consider:

Tom Kim (+360)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group I

Group I FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Harris English +300 Chris Kirk +320 Stephan Jaeger +330 Adrian Meronk +360 Kurt Kitayama +360

Harris English is 29th in the field in total strokes gained and 14th in strokes gained: putting. He has gained strokes putting and around the green in five consecutive events and has finished T21 or better in four of those five, with one missed cut. He has six finishes of T21 or better in his eight events this season. His approach play has been hit or miss, but he is accurate off the tee (17th in driving accuracy this week). He finished T43 (2023) and T21 (2021) in his last two Masters appearances and gained strokes putting in both.

Others to Consider:

Stephan Jaeger (+330)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group J

Group J FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Austin Eckroat +320 Nick Taylor +330 Keegan Bradley +330 Erik Van Rooyen +350 Adam Hadwin +360

Nick Taylor is 22nd in the field in strokes gained: putting and strokes gained: approach -- one of only four players ranked inside the top 22 in both metrics. Since his win at the WM Phoenix Open in February, Taylor has finishes of T39, T12, T26, and T64. Taylor's approach play has been incredibly consistent this season as he has gained at strokes on approach in all nine of his events. He finished T29 in his first and only Masters in November of 2020. He's missed the cut in his four major appearances since then, but he is playing the best golf of his career since his win at the RBC Canadian Open in June of 2023.

Others to Consider:

Keegan Bradley (+330)

2024 Masters Groups Betting - Group K

Group K FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Sepp Straka +300 Thorbjorn Olesen +330 Matthieu Pavon +350 Emiliano Grillo +360 Nicolai Hojgaard +360

Thorbjorn Olesen will be making his fourth Masters appearance this week, with finishes of T6 (2013), T44 (2014), and T21 (2019) in his previous three. He has a significant edge on this group in strokes gained: around the green. Olesen is 22nd in the field, well ahead of Sepp Straka (75th), Matthieu Pavon (60th), Emiliano Grillo (83rd), and Nicolai Hojgaard (79th). Olesen's weakness in his play off the tee, but he is 32nd in the field in strokes gained: approach and 35th in strokes gained: putting.

Others to Consider:

Sepp Straka (+300)

Get in on the action today! All FanDuel customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any of the "Ringer Specials" markets for the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament before April 11th! See the promotions page for full details.

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.