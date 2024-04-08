2024 Masters Betting Picks: Finishing Positions

Following Akshay Bhatia’s victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, all eyes turn to Augusta National.

The wait is over -- golf's first major of 2024 is here. It's Masters week.

Here's all you need to know for this week’s major.

Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Masters Betting Picks

Masters Event Info

Recent Winning Scores : -12, -10, -10, -20, -13

: -12, -10, -10, -20, -13 Recent Cut Lines: +3, +4, +3, E, +3

Augusta National Golf Club Course Info

All course data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,545 (around 247 yards longer than the average par 72)

: 7,545 (around 247 yards longer than the average par 72) Average Fairway Width : 50.7 yards (85th of 88 courses)

: 50.7 yards (85th of 88 courses) Average Green Size : 6,486 (average-to-large)

: 6,486 (average-to-large) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter: N/A

Augusta National Golf Club Key Stats

Masters Betting Picks to Target

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Masters To Finish Top 5

Outside of Scottie Scheffler, few players are entering the Masters with as much positive momentum as Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama has finished T22 or better in each of his last five events, with three top-10s and a win in his last four. He is 12th in the field in strokes gained: approach, 7th in strokes gained: around the green, and 4th in strokes gained: tee to green. He has gained at least +0.86 strokes on approach per round and at least +0.54 strokes off the tee per round in his last four events.

Matsuyama's weakness has been the flat stick, as he is 71st in the field in strokes gained putting. Despite losing strokes putting in his last two Masters appearances, he has finished T14 and T16. A decent putting weak combined with Matsuyama's usual elite play elsewhere could result in a top-five finish.

Others to Consider:

Xander Schauffele (+300)

Brooks Koepka (+400)

Sahith Theegala (+850)

Masters To Finish Top 10

Cameron Young finished T7 at the Masters last year after missing the cut in his debut appearance in 2022. In his seven major appearances since that missed cut he has four top-10 finishes, including two top-fives.

Young has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he certainly has the game to do so. He is 13th in the field in strokes gained: approach and 15th in strokes gained: off the tee. He has gained strokes in both categories in six consecutive events entering this week. He is coming off a second-place finish at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago and has finished T8 or better in three of his last six events, including T4 or better in two of his last four.

When things go wrong for Young, it's due to the flat stick. In the four events this season where he has lost more than 0.20 strokes putting per round, he has finished T33 or worse. In four events where he gained strokes putting this season, Young has finished T16, T8, T4, and second. In last year's Masters, Young gained +1.24 strokes putting per round, the second-best putting performance of his career in majors.

Others to Consider:

Cameron Smith (+350)

Sahith Theegala (+360)

Max Homa (+450)

Akshay Bhatia (+650)

Masters To Finish Top 20

Nick Taylor finished T29 in his first and only Masters appearance in November of 2020. Historically, Taylor has struggled at the majors, and his T29 finish at the 2020 Masters is the best finish of his career. He has missed the cut in his four major appearances since.

The one thing Taylor has done well at majors is putt. He has gained strokes with the flat stick in his last four appearances, but he struggled due to poor play around the greens and off the tee.

Taylor is having the best season of his career, averaging career highs in strokes gained: putting (+0.71) and strokes gained: approach (+0.85) while posting his best strokes gained: off the tee numbers (-0.03) since 2021. If Taylor can putt like he has in previous major appearances, the rest of his game shouldn't hold him back like it has in the past. He is 22nd in the field in strokes gained: approach and strokes gained: putting.

Others to Consider:

Akshay Bhatia (+250)

Adam Scott (+240)

Phil Mickelson (+550)

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.