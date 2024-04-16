2024 Kentucky Derby Contenders and Point Leaders Update (Final)

The Kentucky Derby draws near, and you can watch FanDuel TV racing analyst Kyle Levy analyze the final Kentucky Derby leaderboard after qualifying.

2024 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

RANK HORSE POINTS TRAINER 1 SIERRA LEONE 155 CHAD C. BROWN 2 FIERCENESS 136 TODD A. PLETCHER 3 CATCHING FREEDOM 125 BRAD H. COX 4 STRONGHOLD 125 PHILIP D'AMATO 5 RESILIENCE 110 WILLIAM I. MOTT 6 FOREVER YOUNG 100 YOSHITO YAHAGI 7 ENDLESSLY 100 MICHAEL W. MCCARTHY View Full Table

Check out FanDuel for more information on the Road to the Derby.

Then, head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers!

New players, get your first win-type wager on a single horse in any race at any track. No Sweat First Win Bet up to $200 with FanDuel Racing!

New FanDuel customers can place their first bet up to $200 on a single horse in any race and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! See the promotions page for more information.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and reside in CO, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY. Offer valid on first win wager. Verified FD Racing account required. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in AZ, CT, IA, KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, KY, MI, OH, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).