2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Turf is scheduled for 5:01 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Turf Race Information
- Date: November 2, 2024
- Distance: 1 1/2 miles (turf)
- Purse: $5,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 3
Breeders Cup Turf Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Far Bridge
|Joel Rosario
|Christophe Clement
|Calumet Farm
|Gold Phoenix (IRE)
|Kyle Frey
|Philip D'Amato
|Mighty Universe Ltd
|Grand Sonata
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
|Whisper Hill Farm, LLC
|El Encinal (ARG)
|Armando Ayuso
|Francisco Garcia
|El Paraiso
|Silver Knott (GB)
|Dylan Davis
|Charles Appleby
|St Albans Bloodstock LLP
|Truly Quality
|Vincent Cheminaud
|Jonathan Thomas
|George Strawbridge Jr.
|Next
|Luan Machado
|William Cowans
|Silverton Hill, LLC
