2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Turf is scheduled for 5:01 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Turf Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 1 1/2 miles (turf)

1 1/2 miles (turf) Purse : $5,000,000

: $5,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3

Breeders Cup Turf Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Far Bridge Joel Rosario Christophe Clement Calumet Farm Gold Phoenix (IRE) Kyle Frey Philip D'Amato Mighty Universe Ltd Grand Sonata Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher Whisper Hill Farm, LLC El Encinal (ARG) Armando Ayuso Francisco Garcia El Paraiso Silver Knott (GB) Dylan Davis Charles Appleby St Albans Bloodstock LLP Truly Quality Vincent Cheminaud Jonathan Thomas George Strawbridge Jr. Next Luan Machado William Cowans Silverton Hill, LLC View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!