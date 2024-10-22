menu item
2024 Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

numberFire Racing

2024 Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Mile is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Mile Race Information

  • Date: November 2, 2024
  • Distance: 1 mile (turf)
  • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Grade: 1
  • Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Mile:

Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
JohannesUmberto RispoliTim YakteenCuyathy, LLC
Carl Spackler (IRE)Tyler GaffalioneChad BrownFifth Avenue Bloodstock
Win for the MoneyPatrick HusbandsMark CasseKenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey
Ten Happy Rose (JPN)Akihide TsumuraDaisuke TakayanagiShadai Farm
Notable Speech (GB)William T. BuickCharlie ApplebyGodolphin
Chili Flag (FR)Tyler GaffalioneChad BrownFinanza Locale Consulting SRL
GoliadFlavien PratRichard MandellaRamona S. Bass, LLC

