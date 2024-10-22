2024 Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Mile is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Mile Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 1 mile (turf)

1 mile (turf) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Mile:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Johannes Umberto Rispoli Tim Yakteen Cuyathy, LLC Carl Spackler (IRE) Tyler Gaffalione Chad Brown Fifth Avenue Bloodstock Win for the Money Patrick Husbands Mark Casse Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey Ten Happy Rose (JPN) Akihide Tsumura Daisuke Takayanagi Shadai Farm Notable Speech (GB) William T. Buick Charlie Appleby Godolphin Chili Flag (FR) Tyler Gaffalione Chad Brown Finanza Locale Consulting SRL Goliad Flavien Prat Richard Mandella Ramona S. Bass, LLC View Full Table ChevronDown

