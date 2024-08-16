2024 Alabama Stakes Preview

The Alabama Stakes happens on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at Saratoga Springs in New York at the renowned Saratoga Race Course. Since 1872, this race has been one of summer’s biggest highlights, always held in mid-August. As a Grade I, it takes place over 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs) on dirt, with a purse of $600,000 to the winner.

The Alabama Stakes is the third oldest horse racing event in the United States exclusively for fillies and is part of the American Triple Tiara series, along with the Acorn Stakes and the Coaching Club American Oaks. The Alabama has been run at various distances since its inception and notably, it continued during World War II, though temporarily moved to Belmont Park.

There have been many memorable thoroughbred racing performances in its history, such as Go For Wand's record-breaking finish of 2:00.80 in 1990. Recent Alabama Stakes winners have also made headlines, including Swiss Skydiver in 2020, who became the sixth filly to win a Triple Crown race after her triumph in the Preakness Stakes.

Notably, The Alabama Stakes is named in honor of William Cottrell of Mobile, Alabama. The name "Alabama" was chosen because Cottrell did not want the race named directly after him.

Alabama Stakes 2024 Information

Race Day: Saturday, August 17th, 2024

Racetrack: Saratoga Race Course

Post Time: 5:43 pm ET

Distance: 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs)

Age/Sex: Three-year-old Fillies

Where To Watch: FanDuel TV

Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Alabama Stakes Horse Racing Odds

This is the official field for the Alabama Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Intricate Brendan P. Walsh Tyler Gaffalione 8-1 2 Chatalas Mark Glatt Frankie Dettori 8-1 3 Power Squeeze Jorge Delgado Javier J. Castellano 4-1 4 Just Basking Ian R. Wilkes Chris Landeros 5-1 5 America’s Vow Timothy Hamm Junior Alvarado 12-1 6 Miss Justify Todd A. Pletcher Flavian Prat 9-2 7 Candied Todd A. Pletcher Manuel Franco 5-2 View Full Table

Alabama Stakes Prep Results

The Grade 1 Alabama Stakes, offering a $600,000 purse, has attracted a field of eight three-year-old fillies, highlighted by Grade 1 winner Candied from Todd Pletcher’s stable.

These eight fillies will compete over 1 1/4 miles on Saratoga’s main track this Saturday. Among them, six are stakes winners, with three having claimed Grade 2 victories.

Candied stands out as the only Grade 1 winner in the Alabama field and boasts the highest career earnings. Although Candied finished second in that Grade 1 race at Saratoga, she comfortably outperformed the rest of the competitive field. Candied is expected to be the top contender.

Alabama Stakes Contenders

Intricate: a three-year-old filly, has been racing since 2023. She is a daughter of Gun Runner and the Distorted Humor mare Complex Analysis. Trained by Brendan P. Walsh, she has competed for Bradley Thoroughbreds, Laura Leigh Stable, Scott Estes, and Cambron Equine, LLC. Bred in Kentucky by LBD Stable, Intricate has raced at Churchill Downs, Fair Grounds, Keeneland, and Saratoga, securing victories at Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

Chatalas: Chatalas, a three-year-old filly, has been racing since 2023. She is the daughter of Gun Runner and the Indian Charlie mare Indian Safari. Trained by Mark Glatt, she has competed for Rancho Temescal Thoroughbred Partners, Dan J. Agnew, and William Chatalas. Her notable achievements include winning the 2024 Indiana Oaks (G3) and the 2023 Chandelier (G2)

Power Squeeze: Power Squeeze, a three-year-old filly, has been racing since 2023. She is the daughter of Union Rags and the Awesome Again mare Callmethesqueeze. Trained by Jorge Delgado, she races for Lea Farms, LLC, and was bred in Kentucky by Forging Oaks Farm, LLC. Power Squeeze has competed at Churchill Downs, Delaware Park, Gulfstream Park, Monmouth Park, Saratoga, and Tampa Bay Downs, securing victories at Delaware Park, Gulfstream Park, and Tampa Bay Downs.

Just Basking: Just Basking, a three-year-old filly, began her racing career in 2024. She is the daughter of Arrogate and the Blame mare Spanish Star. Trained by Ian R. Wilkes, she races for Andrew Schwarz and Wendy Schwarz Gilder, and was bred in Kentucky by Gilder-Schwarz Farms. Basking has competed at Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Prairie Meadows, and Turfway Park, with victories at Churchill Downs and Prairie Meadows. She also secured a stakes win in the Iowa Oaks.

America’s Vow: America's Vow is a three-year-old filly who has been racing since 2023. Sired by Constitution out of the Broken Vow mare Cloudy Vow, she is trained by Timothy E. Hamm and owned and bred by Patricia Pavlish in Kentucky. America's Vow has competed at Churchill Downs, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga, and Tampa Bay Downs, achieving victories at Saratoga and Tampa Bay Downs.

Miss Justify: America's Vow, a three-year-old filly, began her racing career in 2023. She is the daughter of Constitution and the Broken Vow mare Cloudy Vow. Trained by Timothy E. Hamm, she was bred and is owned by Patricia Pavlish in Kentucky. America's Vow has raced at Churchill Downs, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga, and Tampa Bay Downs, securing wins at Saratoga and Tampa Bay Downs.

Candied: Candied, a three-year-old filly, has been racing since 2023. She is the daughter of Candy Ride and the Roaring Fever mare Toni Tools. Trained by Todd A. Pletcher, she races for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and was bred in Kentucky by Buck Pond Farm, Inc. Candied has competed at Keeneland, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita, and Saratoga, securing victories at Keeneland, Monmouth Park, and Saratoga.

Neon Icon: Neon Icon, a three-year-old filly, began her racing career in 2024. She is the daughter of Arrogate and the Medaglia d'Oro mare Mademoiselle Coco. Trained by George R. Arnold II, she races for Glenn S. Bromagen II and Michael Dahir, and was bred in Kentucky by Nancy S. Dillman. Neon Icon has competed at Churchill Downs, Horseshoe Indianapolis, and Keeneland, securing wins at Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

Alabama Stakes Past Winners And Performances

Last year Randomized won and was jockeyed by Joel Rosario, followed by Nest in 2022 and Malathaat in 2021. Take note that both Nest and Malathaat were trained by Todd Pletcher, who has two horses racing in this year’s Alabama. In 2019 Dunbar Road wins, followed by Eskimo Kisses in 2018 both jockeyed by José Ortiz with Eskimo Kisses coming out of Magdalena Racing and Nehoc Stables.

Performances at Saratoga Springs can get tricky depending on weather conditions. Last year, a wet dirt track at the main track, at the stretch right before the grandstand, caused a fatal injury.

Keeneland Sponsors The Saratoga Race Course

Keeneland Sales will return as the presenting sponsor of the Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Keeneland will be sponsoring the Del Mar Oaks (G1), building on their previous support of California racing, including last year's Sorrento Stakes (G3) sponsorship. Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said, “Keeneland is thrilled to once again collaborate with the New York Racing Association and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in sponsoring prestigious summer stakes.”

This year alone, Keeneland is sponsoring over a dozen races domestically and abroad, including events in Ireland, Japan, Australia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and China. These sponsorships support Keeneland's mission to grow and evolve the industry and provide an unparalleled sales marketplace for their customers.

Alabama Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the 2024 Alabama Stakes

A: The Alabama Stakes takes place on Saturday, August 17th, 2024.

Q: Where Are the Alabama Stakes Held?

A: The Alabama Stakes is held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Q: What is the Purse for the Alabama Stakes?

A: The Purse is $600,000.

Q: Who Won the Alabama Stakes in 2023?

A: Randomized, trained by Chad C. Brown, and ridden by Joel Rosario, won the Alabama Stakes in 2023.

