NFL

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Most Recent Standings

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Most Recent Standings

We're now approaching Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season. While there's still a few weeks until the postseason begins, some playoff spots have been, or are very close to being, secured. Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Seven teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have an extremely high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of Monday morning on December 16th.

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
  • Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
  • Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers

