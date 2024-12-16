2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Most Recent Standings

We're now approaching Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season. While there's still a few weeks until the postseason begins, some playoff spots have been, or are very close to being, secured. Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Seven teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have an extremely high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of Monday morning on December 16th.

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Buffalo Bills +400 Detroit Lions +480 Philadelphia Eagles +480 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Baltimore Ravens +800 Green Bay Packers +1300 Minnesota Vikings +1400 Houston Texans +3000 Pittsburgh Steelers +3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 Los Angeles Rams +3400 Denver Broncos +4400 Washington Commanders +4500 Los Angeles Chargers +4800 Seattle Seahawks +11000 Arizona Cardinals +15000 Atlanta Falcons +17000 Miami Dolphins +25000 Cincinnati Bengals +30000 Indianapolis Colts +50000 New Orleans Saints +100000 Dallas Cowboys +100000 San Francisco 49ers +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

