2024-25 Houston Rockets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Keep up with the Houston Rockets during the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the page below, which includes info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. For additional details, keep reading.

Rockets' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ET Hornets Rockets (-7.5) | O/U: 229 Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-SE(CHA) Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET Grizzlies - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM) Saturday, October 26 at 8:30 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas SCHN, KENS Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET @ Spurs - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas SCHN, FDS-SW Thursday, October 31 at 8:30 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas SCHN, KFAA, WFAA

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET Warriors - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas NBCS-BA, SCHN Monday, November 4 at 8:45 PM ET Knicks - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, MSG Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET Spurs - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-SW Friday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma SCHN, FDS-OK Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET @ Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan SCHN, FDS-DET Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET Wizards - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, MNMT Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 PM ET Clippers - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-SC View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET Thunder - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-OK Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 PM ET @ Kings - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California SCHN, NBCS-CA Thursday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET @ Warriors - Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN Sunday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET @ Clippers - Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California SCHN, FDS-SC Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Pelicans - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET @ Raptors - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario SCHN, TSN Monday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET @ Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina SCHN, FDS-SE(CHA) View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, January 1 at 8:00 PM ET Mavericks - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, KFAA Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Celtics - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, NBCS-BOS Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Lakers - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SportsNet LA, SCHN Tuesday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET @ Wizards - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia SCHN, MNMT Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET @ Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM) Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET @ Hawks - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia SCHN, FDS-SE(ATL) Monday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET Grizzlies - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas NBA TV, SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM) View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ET Nets - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, YES Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET @ Knicks - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York NBA TV, SCHN, MSG Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 PM ET @ Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York YES, SCHN Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 PM ET @ Timberwolves - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota SCHN, FDS-N Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM ET @ Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas SCHN, KFAA Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 PM ET Raptors - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, TSN Wednesday, February 12 at 8:30 PM ET Suns - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, AZFamily View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET Kings - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas NBCS-CA, SCHN Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET @ Thunder - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma SCHN, FDS-OK Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ET @ Pacers - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana SCHN, FDS-IN Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET @ Pelicans - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET Pelicans - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET Magic - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-FL Wednesday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ET Suns - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, AZFamily View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET Jazz - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, KJZZ Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET Thunder - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, FDS-OK Sunday, April 6 at 8:30 PM ET @ Warriors - Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN Wednesday, April 9 at 10:30 PM ET @ Clippers - Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California SCHN, FDS-SC Friday, April 11 at 10:30 PM ET @ Lakers - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California NBA TV, SportsNet LA, SCHN Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ET Nuggets - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas SCHN, ALT

