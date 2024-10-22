menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

2024-25 Houston Rockets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024-25 Houston Rockets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Keep up with the Houston Rockets during the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the page below, which includes info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. For additional details, keep reading.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rockets' 2024-25 Schedule

October

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ETHornetsRockets (-7.5) | O/U: 229Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-SE(CHA)
Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ETGrizzlies-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)
Saturday, October 26 at 8:30 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasSCHN, KENS
Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET@ Spurs-Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TexasSCHN, FDS-SW
Thursday, October 31 at 8:30 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasSCHN, KFAA, WFAA

November

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ETWarriors-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasNBCS-BA, SCHN
Monday, November 4 at 8:45 PM ETKnicks-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, MSG
Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ETSpurs-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-SW
Friday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaSCHN, FDS-OK
Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET@ Pistons-Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MichiganSCHN, FDS-DET
Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ETWizards-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, MNMT
Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 PM ETClippers-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-SC

December

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ETThunder-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-OK
Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 PM ET@ Kings-Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CaliforniaSCHN, NBCS-CA
Thursday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET@ Warriors-Chase Center, San Francisco, CaliforniaNBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN
Sunday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET@ Clippers-Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CaliforniaSCHN, FDS-SC
Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ETPelicans-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET@ Raptors-Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, OntarioSCHN, TSN
Monday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET@ Hornets-Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North CarolinaSCHN, FDS-SE(CHA)

January

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, January 1 at 8:00 PM ETMavericks-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, KFAA
Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ETCeltics-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, NBCS-BOS
Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ETLakers-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSportsNet LA, SCHN
Tuesday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET@ Wizards-Capital One Arena, Washington, District of ColumbiaSCHN, MNMT
Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET@ Grizzlies-FedExForum, Memphis, TennesseeSCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)
Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET@ Hawks-State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GeorgiaSCHN, FDS-SE(ATL)
Monday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ETGrizzlies-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasNBA TV, SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)

February

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ETNets-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, YES
Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET@ Knicks-Madison Square Garden, New York City, New YorkNBA TV, SCHN, MSG
Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 PM ET@ Nets-Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New YorkYES, SCHN
Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 PM ET@ Timberwolves-Target Center, Minneapolis, MinnesotaSCHN, FDS-N
Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM ET@ Mavericks-American Airlines Center, Dallas, TexasSCHN, KFAA
Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 PM ETRaptors-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, TSN
Wednesday, February 12 at 8:30 PM ETSuns-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, AZFamily

March

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Saturday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ETKings-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasNBCS-CA, SCHN
Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET@ Thunder-Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OklahomaSCHN, FDS-OK
Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ET@ Pacers-Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IndianaSCHN, FDS-IN
Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET@ Pelicans-Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LouisianaSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ETPelicans-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ETMagic-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-FL
Wednesday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ETSuns-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, AZFamily

April

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ETJazz-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, KJZZ
Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ETThunder-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, FDS-OK
Sunday, April 6 at 8:30 PM ET@ Warriors-Chase Center, San Francisco, CaliforniaNBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN
Wednesday, April 9 at 10:30 PM ET@ Clippers-Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CaliforniaSCHN, FDS-SC
Friday, April 11 at 10:30 PM ET@ Lakers-Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CaliforniaNBA TV, SportsNet LA, SCHN
Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ETNuggets-Toyota Center, Houston, TexasSCHN, ALT

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup