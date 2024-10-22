2024-25 Houston Rockets Schedule, Results, TV Channel
Data Skrive
Keep up with the Houston Rockets during the entire 2024-25 NBA campaign with the page below, which includes info on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. For additional details, keep reading.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Rockets' 2024-25 Schedule
October
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 PM ET
|Hornets
|Rockets (-7.5) | O/U: 229
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-SE(CHA)
|Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET
|Grizzlies
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)
|Saturday, October 26 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|SCHN, KENS
|Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Spurs
|-
|Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-SW
|Thursday, October 31 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|SCHN, KFAA, WFAA
November
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET
|Warriors
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|NBCS-BA, SCHN
|Monday, November 4 at 8:45 PM ET
|Knicks
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, MSG
|Wednesday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|Spurs
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-SW
|Friday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|SCHN, FDS-OK
|Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET
|@ Pistons
|-
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
|SCHN, FDS-DET
|Monday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET
|Wizards
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, MNMT
|Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 PM ET
|Clippers
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-SC
December
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET
|Thunder
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-OK
|Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Kings
|-
|Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
|SCHN, NBCS-CA
|Thursday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET
|@ Warriors
|-
|Chase Center, San Francisco, California
|NBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN
|Sunday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET
|@ Clippers
|-
|Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
|SCHN, FDS-SC
|Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
|Pelicans
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Sunday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET
|@ Raptors
|-
|Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
|SCHN, TSN
|Monday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Hornets
|-
|Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
|SCHN, FDS-SE(CHA)
January
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, January 1 at 8:00 PM ET
|Mavericks
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, KFAA
|Friday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
|Celtics
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, NBCS-BOS
|Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET
|Lakers
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SportsNet LA, SCHN
|Tuesday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Wizards
|-
|Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
|SCHN, MNMT
|Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Grizzlies
|-
|FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
|SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)
|Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET
|@ Hawks
|-
|State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
|SCHN, FDS-SE(ATL)
|Monday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET
|Grizzlies
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|NBA TV, SCHN, FDS-SE(MEM)
February
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ET
|Nets
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, YES
|Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Knicks
|-
|Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York
|NBA TV, SCHN, MSG
|Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 PM ET
|@ Nets
|-
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
|YES, SCHN
|Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Timberwolves
|-
|Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|SCHN, FDS-N
|Saturday, February 8 at 3:00 PM ET
|@ Mavericks
|-
|American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
|SCHN, KFAA
|Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 PM ET
|Raptors
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, TSN
|Wednesday, February 12 at 8:30 PM ET
|Suns
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, AZFamily
March
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Saturday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET
|Kings
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|NBCS-CA, SCHN
|Monday, March 3 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Thunder
|-
|Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|SCHN, FDS-OK
|Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 PM ET
|@ Pacers
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
|SCHN, FDS-IN
|Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET
|@ Pelicans
|-
|Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET
|Pelicans
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports
|Monday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET
|Magic
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-FL
|Wednesday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ET
|Suns
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, AZFamily
April
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET
|Jazz
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, KJZZ
|Friday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET
|Thunder
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, FDS-OK
|Sunday, April 6 at 8:30 PM ET
|@ Warriors
|-
|Chase Center, San Francisco, California
|NBA TV, NBCS-BA, SCHN
|Wednesday, April 9 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Clippers
|-
|Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
|SCHN, FDS-SC
|Friday, April 11 at 10:30 PM ET
|@ Lakers
|-
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
|NBA TV, SportsNet LA, SCHN
|Sunday, April 13 at 3:30 PM ET
|Nuggets
|-
|Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
|SCHN, ALT
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.