2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Seeking up-to-date information about the New Orleans Pelicans' upcoming games, past results, and TV schedule for the 2023-24 NBA campaign? Check out the article below.

Pelicans' 2023-24 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET @ Grizzlies W 111-104 FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee BSNO, BSSE Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. ET Knicks W 96-87 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBA TV, BSNO, MSG Monday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET Warriors L 130-102 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBA TV, BSNO, NBCS-BA

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ Thunder W 110-106 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ESPN, BSOK, BSNO Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET Pistons W 125-116 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSDET Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. ET Hawks L 123-105 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSE Monday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET @ Nuggets L 134-116 Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ALT, BSNO Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET @ Timberwolves L 122-101 Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota BSN, BSNO Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET @ Rockets L 104-101 Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Space City Home Network, BSNO Sunday, November 12 at 7 p.m. ET Mavericks L 136-124 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSW View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET Spurs W 121-106 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSW Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET @ Bulls L 124-118 United Center, Chicago, Illinois NBCS-CHI, BSNO Monday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET @ Kings W 127-117 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO Thursday, December 7 at 9 p.m. ET Lakers L 133-89 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada TNT, truTV Monday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET Timberwolves W 121-107 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO Wednesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. ET @ Wizards W 142-122 Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia MNMT, BSNO Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. ET @ Hornets W 112-107 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina BSSE, BSNO View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Tuesday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET Nets W 112-85 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, YES Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET @ Timberwolves W 117-106 Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota BSN, BSNO Friday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET Clippers L 111-95 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSC Sunday, January 7 at 6 p.m. ET @ Kings W 133-100 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California NBCS-CA, BSNO Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET @ Warriors W 141-105 Chase Center, San Francisco, California ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO Friday, January 12 at 10 p.m. ET @ Nuggets L 125-113 Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ESPN, ALT, WVUE Saturday, January 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET @ Mavericks W 118-108 American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas BSSW, BSNO View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET @ Spurs W 114-113 Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas BSSW, BSNO Monday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET Raptors W 138-100 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, SportsNet Wednesday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET @ Clippers W 117-106 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California ESPN, BSSC, BSNO Friday, February 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET @ Lakers L 139-122 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WVUE Saturday, February 10 at 10 p.m. ET @ Trail Blazers W 93-84 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSNO Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET @ Grizzlies W 96-87 FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee BSSE, BSNO Wednesday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET Wizards W 133-126 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, MNMT View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET Pacers W 129-102 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana WVUE, BSIN Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ Raptors W 139-98 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario SportsNet, BSNO Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET @ 76ers W 103-95 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NBCS-PH, WVUE Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. ET @ Hawks W 116-103 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia Peachtree TV, BSNO Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET Cavaliers L 116-95 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSOH Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET Clippers W 112-104 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSC Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET Trail Blazers W 126-107 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, ROOT Sports NW+ View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET Suns L 124-111 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, AZFamily Wednesday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET Magic L 117-108 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSFL Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET Spurs L 111-109 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana BSNO, BSSW Sunday, April 7 at 6 p.m. ET @ Suns W 113-105 Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona AZFamily, WVUE Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET @ Trail Blazers W 110-100 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon ROOT Sports NW+, BSNO Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET @ Kings W 135-123 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TNT Friday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET @ Warriors W 114-109 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, WVUE View Full Table ChevronDown

