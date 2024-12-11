2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 12/11/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tage Thompson +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Something will have to give on Wednesday night when two struggling teams face off, with the Buffalo Sabres hosting the New York Rangers. It’s not for a lack of talent with these respective franchises, which have the potential to create some real value in this matchup. Tage Thompson has found a way to be productive again in the goal-scoring department for Buffalo. Head coach Lindy Ruff has made it clear he expects more from Thompson in the middle of the ice on both sides of the puck. The Rangers have been bleeding scoring chances of late, and Thompson is the best of the bunch to target for lighting the lamp.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brady Tkachuk +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

If the Ottawa Senators are going to climb up the Eastern Conference standings, they need to take advantage of these matchups against teams like the Anaheim Ducks. With all of the recent headlines surrounding Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, it won’t be a surprise to see him continue being impactful on the ice in this great matchup. Tkachuk remains one of the most consistent weapons for the Senators, tallying 29 points. There are a lot of inexperienced elements on this Ducks roster, and Tkachuk can take advantage of that down low and find success in the goal-scoring areas.

