2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 11/4/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators

When the Nashville Predators host the Los Angeles Kings tonight, we’ll get a good idea if they've started to turn a corner in the standings. No one questions the talent on this Nashville roster, but with some key new pieces, it’s taken longer than anticipated for the team to gel as a unit. Ryan O’Reilly remains vital to this group, especially regarding the power play. The veteran's production has been solid, but there’s room to grow. An uptick of output is expected from this group, and it starts with the leadership core. O’Reilly is the exact type to lead by example.

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will play the second leg of a back-to-back tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils. On paper, these are two of the more talented rosters in the game this season. Could this foreshadow a potential Stanley Cup preview? With the injury bug having hit the Oilers, it’s time some of their summer signings start getting a little more acquainted with the scoresheet. Jeff Skinner has more to give in the goal-scoring department, and this is a good matchup for him to find the back of the net on Monday.

