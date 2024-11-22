2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/22/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nikolaj Ehlers +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

There isn’t a lot to write home about for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, which bodes well for the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. After some struggles in Florida, the Jets have bounced back and looked like the dominant team they’ve been to start the year. One player who should be circled in this matchup is Nikolaj Ehlers. The talented Jets winger does so many things right on the ice and often gets rewarded for his dedication in the offensive zone. Ehlers remains one of the league’s most underrated forwards, and his talent has come through in a big way this year. In this solid matchup against the Pens, Ehlers has a lot of value to find the back of the net.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Trevor Zegras +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks will conclude this two-game NHL Friday slate of action. There hasn’t been much to get excited about from either side at the quarter-mark of the season. That’s a more concerning sign for the Sabres, who many thought were ready to take the next step in their rebuild. On the other end of the spectrum, expectations were low for the Ducks entering the year. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players on this roster who can be productive. We’re starting to see shades of why Trevor Zegras is considered a highly touted player. Although the numbers have been there for large chunks of the season, Zegras is coming off a solid two-assist effort, and there’s value in him staying hot at home against the Sabres.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



