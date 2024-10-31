2 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/31/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Brook Lopez has a chance to get loose from deep tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road at the Memphis Grizzlies, and it's a good matchup for Lopez to utilize his three-point stroke. So far this year, Memphis has allowed the third-highest three-point attempt rate (46.9%). They're allowing the 10th-most made threes per game to centers (1.6).

Lopez averaged 1.9 made threes on 5.1 attempts per game last year. In 2024-25, he's up to 5.3 three-point tries per game through four outings, and he's playing 31.5 minutes per night.

Memphis' interior duo of Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. could force Lopez to play on the perimeter even more than usual, and I like his chances to drain multiple triples.

It's always a little scary to recommend the under on anything Luka Doncic as he can make that look really silly. With that said, I like the under tonight on his points prop.

With the caveat that Luka can torch any matchup, he draws a tough matchup today against the Houston Rockets. On the season, Houston checks in sixth in adjusted defensive rating as this emerging team appears to have bought into coach Ime Udoka's plan.

Houston's pace also points to the under as the Rockets rank 25th in pace.

Through four games this campaign, it's been a slow start scoring-wise for Doncic. He's averaging 26.8 points per game on a career-worst 36.4% field goal percentage. He's topped 28 points only once, netting 15 and 24 over his last two outings.

Luka will bust out at some point, but I don't think it'll be tonight. Our NBA player projections forecast him to tally 29.3 points.

