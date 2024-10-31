2 NBA Best Bets for Thursday 10/31/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

Thursday's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies has all the makings of a high-scoring contest. For starters, the Bucks are giving up the seventh-most points per game (119.0) and the Grizzlies are allowing the fourth-most points per game (121.6).

In addition to the points they permit each game, Milwaukee is currently posting the 13th-worst adjusted defensive rating (112.6). On the other hand, Memphis owns the 15th-worst adjusted defensive rating (112.4), putting both teams in the bottom half of the league in that metric.

Total Points Over Nov 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Along with the Grizzlies playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, both of these teams are top six squads in terms of pace. With both teams playing at least four games so far, Milwaukee plays at the sixth-fastest pace while Memphis is operating at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

It also doesn't hurt that both teams are shooting efficiently with the Bucks having the 9th-best effective field goal percentage (55.5%), compared to the Grizzlies ranking 13th in effective field goal percentage (53.7%). Even if Memphis elects to rest Ja Morant and/or Jaren Jackson Jr. on a back-to-back, both teams have capable scorers to achieve 233-plus points in this contest.

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have title aspirations this season, but the Houston Rockets could keep Thursday's showdown closer than expected. While the Rockets need to improve on the offensive end of the court, they boast the seventh-best adjusted defensive rating (110.7) and are holding teams to the fourth-lowest effective field goal percentage (50.7%).

As for the offensive side of things, Houston is posting the seventh-lowest turnover rate (12.0%) and the fifth-highest offensive rebound rate (29.7%). Not turning the ball over often and securing extra possessions via offensive rebounds are ways to remain competitive -- or even beat -- a talented team in the NBA.

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Nov 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

When looking at the Mavericks, they are fouling frequently on defense with the fourth-highest free throw rate allowed (34.6%). Houston's starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun are shooting a combined 18.3 free throws per game.

With Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson all being scorers who want to get going from beyond the arc, it's worth noting that the Rockets are permitting the lowest three-point rate (35.1%) in the league. Given Houston's ability to slow games down and play formidable defense, I'll back them to cover against Dallas on Thursday.

Get a 50% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games(s) taking place on October 31st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.