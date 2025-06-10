2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Liberty on Tuesday 6/10/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the best bets for Sky vs. Liberty within FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Liberty

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

It doesn't feel great backing the under in a game featuring the league's highest-scoring offense (New York) and worst scoring defense (Chicago). New York is averaging an absurd 91.1 points early in their title defense, pacing the W in threes made (12.0) and effective field goal percentage (57.3%).

They've also played at the fastest tempo in the league -- though Chicago is right behind them in average pace.

Even so, this under has more to do with the Sky than the Liberty. Chicago has averaged just 77.4 points per game on the year, and they've only cracked 80 once against teams not named the Dallas Wings. That includes an earlier date with New York -- one in which the Sky managed just 74 points despite shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Still, this is a different Sky team than the one that let up 19 made threes against the Liberty a few weeks back. Chicago lost starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot to a torn ACL in their most recent game, and her loss changes how we view this team.

With 'Sloot off the floor, the Sky have played slower and better on defense. They drop from the fastest to slowest team in the WNBA during Vandersloot's bench minutes, all while permitting nearly 11 fewer points per 100 possessions.

Granted, the 104.7 points per 100 possessions Chicago has allowed sans Vandersloot would still rank as a bottom-five mark in the league. But it's a dramatic improvement, especially paired with their slower tempo.

Now, Vandersloot's absence doesn't help the Sky on the offensive end -- their per-100 scoring average has been 3 points lower with her off the floor. But that, again, helps tonight's under, especially against this Liberty defense.

With just three of New York's eight games clearing 165 points, under 165 is one of my best bets for the Sky vs. Liberty.

The prop market isn't especially lucrative in a game I'm expecting to go under, but +150 odds for Ariel Atkins to record 4+ assists is something I can get behind. Chicago's prized offseason addition has had an up-and-down start to her Sky career but should take on a bigger role with Vandersloot out of the picture.

Entering Tuesday, Atkins is averaging 3.1 assists per game. She's dished out at least 4 assists in just two of seven games in total but has recorded 3, 3, 6, 2, and 5 assists over her last five games.

Those recent trends are encouraging -- as are her numbers with Vandersloot sidelined this season.

When sharing the floor with Courtney Vandersloot, Atkins averaged just 4.8 assists per 100 possessions. With Vandersloot off the court, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100 possessions.

Her usage rate climbs without Vandersloot, too. When sharing the floor with 'Sloot, Atkins has ranked fourth on the Sky with a 19.6% usage rate. Without her, Atkins has the highest usage rate on the team (25.0%).

And while the matchup isn't ideal, it's not awful. Though New York has the best defensive rating in the W, they're middle-of-the-pack in raw assists allowed to guards.

In a new role, getting +150 odds for Chicago's lead guard to record 4+ assists is one of my top prop bets for this matchup.

