2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Fever on Tuesday 5/20/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Fever

The Indiana Fever cruised to a 35-point win in their season-opener against the Chicago Sky. And while Chicago wasn't expected to be a top team coming into the year, it was an impressive performance, nonetheless.

Yet, despite them hanging 93 points on the Sky, Indiana left some points on the table. They shot just 7-of-21 from three (33%) and 16-of-25 from the charity stripe (64%). That included a 3-for-8 free throw showing from Natasha Howard -- a career-75% shooter from the line -- and a 0-of-4 night from beyond the arc from Lexie Hull -- who shot 47% from three in 2024.

Oh, and that came without wing Sophie Cunningham who's expected to be a key part of their rotation after signing in the offseason.

Even with some good-not-great shooting and only one starter exceeding 30 minutes, Indiana still managed 93 points. They averaged 90.9 points per game over the second half of 2024, so we've seen what this Caitlin Clark-led offense can do with a lesser supporting cast.

With DeWanna Bonner, Howard, and Cunningham now in the mix? This offense could be historically good.

But for tonight's home date with the Dream, the Fever team total is "only" set at 89.5. That's in spite of Atlanta ranking just 6th in defensive rating in 2024 and letting up 94 points to the Washington Mystics in their opener.

Considering the Fever put up 87.1 points per game at home with a worse roster last season, I'll jump on them over 89.5 tonight.

The Fever defense held Chicago to 58 points last time out, but I'm still not sold on them being an upper-echelon unit. I do, however, buy into them playing at a breakneck pace in 2025. And considering how good their offense is expected to be, I don't see Indiana as a team we want to fade opposing points props against.

As such, we can look toward Atlanta in the prop market tonight. Though Dream guard Rhyne Howard managed just 11 points in her 2025 debut, she played a team-high 37 minutes and tied for second on the team with 14 shot attempts. Coming off consecutive 17-point-per-game seasons, I like the 25-year-old to bounce back and go over 16.5 points tonight.

Howard was a bit streaky last season, but the scoring talent has always been there. She scored 25 points in six separate games, tied for eighth in the W.

Two of those came in Indiana against the Fever as she scored 16, 26, and 36 points across three head-to-head matchups with Caitlin Clark. Granted, the 36-pointer came in overtime, but she managed 26 in just 28 minutes during an earlier matchup. Assuming Howard is closer to the 37 minutes she saw last weekend's opener, 17 points isn't a lot to ask.

That's been the case over the past two seasons, at least. Howard's played at least 35 minutes 27 times since 2023. She scored at least 17 points in 16 of those.

It doesn't hurt that Indiana permitted the second-most points to starting guards last season -- something which their veteran additions likely won't help with this season.

With that, I'm more than happy to back Rhyne Howard over 16.5 in a bounce-back spot against a team she torched in 2024.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 20th through May 21st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.